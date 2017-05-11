Twitter
Marvel Milestones Daredevil Statue #226/2500 by Frank Miller

$202.00

$95.00


1 in stock


StatueSKU: 170511-64990-1
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Crime | Drama | Fantasy | Romance | Science Fiction | Suspense
Studio: Marvel Studios
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Marvel Milestones Daredevil Statue #226/2500 is based on Frank Miller’s artwork from Daredevil #182. This Marvel Milestones release presents Daredevil mourning over the snowy grave of his lost love, Elektra.

Sculpted by Jean St. Jean and limited to 2,500 pieces, this 12″ scale statue is hand-numbered.

The figure is in great condition and has been stored wrapped in cloth. The box package and Certificate of Authenticity are not included with this purchase, as we did not receive those when we purchased this item.

