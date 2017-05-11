The Art of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Limited Edition Box with Art Print

$129.99
$109.00
UPC: 9781616557300
ISBN-10: 1616557303
ISBN-13: 978-1616557300
Weight: 8 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Art & Prints | Art Prints | Hardcover Books
Lines: Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantasy Art | Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Fantasy
Studio: Dark Horse
Original U.S. Release: October 21, 1983
Item Release Date: May 19, 2015
Details
By the power of Grayskull!
In 1982, the world was introduced to He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. What followed was a cultural sensation that changed the landscape of children’s entertainment forever. Join Mattel and Dark Horse in this comprehensive retrospective chronicling He-Man’s decades-long epic journey from toy, to television, to film, to a true pop culture phenomenon!
This limited edition set includes a collector’s edition of The Art of He-Man And The Masters of the Universe, a portfolio featuring an exclusive print by Gerald Parel, and a die-cut two-piece “castle grayskull” box!
- Number of pages: 320
- Author: Tim Seeley
- Illustrator: Steve Seeley
Cast: Alan Oppenheimer | Erika Scheimer | John Erwin | Linda Gary | Lou Scheimer
