Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The Encyclopedia of Superheroes (1985) Vincent DiFate Cover Art 189131

The Encyclopedia of Superheroes (1985) Vincent DiFate Cover Art 189131
View larger

$12.99

$9.99


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 190407-77696
ISBN-10: 0816016798
ISBN-13: 978-0816016792
Weight: 3.02 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Fantasy | Monster Movies | Science Fiction
Studio: Facts on File
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Encyclopedia of Superheroes (1985) Vincent DiFate Cover Art.

The item is in good condition with bends, creases, small tears and edge wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Language: English
  • Size: 10.9 x 9 x 1 in
  • Pages: 448


Authors: Jeff Rovin
Artists: Vincent DiFate

Related Items

Cult Cinema: An Arrow Video Limited Edition Companion Hardcover Book
Black Belt Magazine Steven Seagal (December 1990) 190112
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
The Reconcilers Number 1 (2010) Neal Adams cover art
CLUE: Game of Thrones Convention Exclusive Edition Expansion
Hot Wheels Ralph McQuarrie Star Wars Die-Cast Metal 1934 Chrysler Airflow Vehicle
Akira Movie Limited Collector’s Steel Case Edition with 32-Page Booklet Funimation
Sheena: Queen of the Jungle Collection – The Movie and TV Series 6-Disc DVD Set
Blade Runner Music Composed by Vangelis 25th Anniversary
Monopoly: AMC The Walking Dead Edition

Categories

Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Facts on File | Fantasy | Monster Movies | Science Fiction | Softcover Books | The Museum of Fantastic Art

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *