Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Rock N’ Roll Dancing Groot Jakks Pacific

$34.99

$19.99


1 in stock


Details

Control Groot as he dances to music from Guardians of the galaxy Vol. 2! includes 2 modes: free dance lets you control Groot, and groove mode let’s him do his own moves to any song that’s playing. Groot can even get back upright after dancing on his side! use the “shout out” button on the remote to trigger 4 different “I am Groot” phrases. Includes LED lights in the base that flash to the beat of the music in both modes. Requires 6 AAA batteries: included. Recommended for ages 4 and up.

Item is unused and still wrapped in original box. Image of item outside box is a stock photo for reference only.

Special Features

  • Groot dances to music from Guardians of the galaxy Vol. 2
  • 2 modes: free dance lets you control Groot, and Groove mode Let's him do his own moves to any song
  • Groot can even get back upright after dancing on his side
  • "Shout out" button triggers 4 different "I AM Groot" phrases
  • Requires 6 AA batteries
  • Recommended for ages 4 and up

Specifications

  • Size: 7.8 x 10 x 11.8 in

Cast: Bradley Cooper | Chris Pratt | Chris Sullivan | Dave Bautista | Elizabeth Debicki | Karen Gillan | Kurt Russell | Laura Haddock | Michael Rooker | Pom Klementieff | Sean Gunn | Sylvester Stallone | Tommy Flanagan | Vin Diesel | Zoe Saldana
Directors: James Gunn
Project Name: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Characters: Groot

