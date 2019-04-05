Share Page Support Us
The Making of Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within Hardcover Edition (2001)

The Making of Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within Hardcover Edition (2001)
View larger

Hardcover BookSKU: 190405-77699-1
UPC: 9780744000719
ISBN-10: 0744000718
Weight: 3.15 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition.

Studio: Brady Games
Original U.S. Release: July 11, 2001
Item Release Date: August 2, 2001
Details

Introduction by Hironobu Sakaguchi.

The Making of FINAL FANTASY: The Spirits Within book will feature an inside look into the making of the movie. The book includes storyboards, the movie script, concept sketches, and images of the characters, sets and props from the movie. Behind-the-scenes information and interviews with the creative minds behind this ground-breaking production. The book brings to light the truly staggering level of work and detail involved in the movie’s development.

The item is in great condition with a few small bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Pages: 240
  • Size: 11 x 0.8 x 11.2 in
  • Language: English

Cast: Alec Baldwin | Donald Sutherland | James Woods | Keith David | Ming-Na Wen | Steve Buscemi | Steven Kent | Ving Rhames
Directors: Hironobu Sakaguchi | Motonori Sakakibara
Project Name: Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within
Authors: Hironobu Sakaguchi | Steven Kent

