The Making of Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within Hardcover Edition (2001)

Introduction by Hironobu Sakaguchi.
The Making of FINAL FANTASY: The Spirits Within book will feature an inside look into the making of the movie. The book includes storyboards, the movie script, concept sketches, and images of the characters, sets and props from the movie. Behind-the-scenes information and interviews with the creative minds behind this ground-breaking production. The book brings to light the truly staggering level of work and detail involved in the movie’s development.
- Pages: 240
- Size: 11 x 0.8 x 11.2 in
- Language: English
Cast: Alec Baldwin | Donald Sutherland | James Woods | Keith David | Ming-Na Wen | Steve Buscemi | Steven Kent | Ving Rhames
Directors: Hironobu Sakaguchi | Motonori Sakakibara
Authors: Hironobu Sakaguchi | Steven Kent
