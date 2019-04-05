The Making of Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within Hardcover Edition (2001)

View larger $29.99 $7.99 - Select Qty - 1

Condition: NM Near Mint

Studio: Brady Games

Original U.S. Release: July 11, 2001

Item Release Date: August 2, 2001

Details

Introduction by Hironobu Sakaguchi.

The Making of FINAL FANTASY: The Spirits Within book will feature an inside look into the making of the movie. The book includes storyboards, the movie script, concept sketches, and images of the characters, sets and props from the movie. Behind-the-scenes information and interviews with the creative minds behind this ground-breaking production. The book brings to light the truly staggering level of work and detail involved in the movie’s development.

The item is in great condition with a few small bends, creases and edge wear.

Specifications

Pages: 240

Size: 11 x 0.8 x 11.2 in

Language: English

Cast: Alec Baldwin | Donald Sutherland | James Woods | Keith David | Ming-Na Wen | Steve Buscemi | Steven Kent | Ving Rhames

Directors: Hironobu Sakaguchi | Motonori Sakakibara

Project Name: Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within

Authors: Hironobu Sakaguchi | Steven Kent

