Alice in Wonderland and Philosophy – Curiouser and Curiouser (2010) [193190]

Details

Should the Cheshire Cat’s grin make us reconsider the nature of reality?

Can Humpty Dumpty make words mean whatever he says they mean?

Can drugs take us down the rabbit-hole?

Is Alice a feminist icon?

Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland has fascinated children and adults alike for generations. Why does Lewis Carroll introduce us to such oddities as a blue caterpillar who smokes a hookah, a cat whose grin remains after its head has faded away, and a White Queen who lives backward and remembers forward? Is it all just nonsense? Was Carroll under the influence? This book probes the deeper underlying meaning in the Alice books and reveals a world rich with philosophical life lessons. Tapping into some of the greatest philosophical minds that ever lived—Aristotle, Hume, Hobbes, and Nietzsche—Alice in Wonderland and Philosophy explores life’s ultimate questions through the eyes of perhaps the most endearing heroine in all of literature.

Specifications

Pages: 240

Size: 6 x 0.7 x 9 in

Language: English



Authors: Richard Brian Davis | William Irwin

