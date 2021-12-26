Premiere Magazine Special Collector’s Edition – Christina Ricci Cover – 100 Greatest Movie Moments [8803]

- Publication Premiere Magazine
- Subject Christina Ricci | Dustin Hoffman | Francis Ford Coppola | George Lucas | Jack Nicholson | Mel Brooks | Susan Sarandon
- Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
- Genres: Adventure | Drama
- More: Christina Ricci | Francis Ford Coppola | George Lucas | Jack Nicholson | Mel Brooks
Premiere Magazine Special Collector’s Edition – Christina Ricci Cover – 100 Greatest Movie Moments of All Time. Interviews with George Lucas, Francis Ford Coppola, Jack Nicholson, Dustin Hoffman, Mel Brooks, Susan Sarandon.
Item has some bends and cover wear. Please review listing photos for condition details.
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Christina Ricci | Dustin Hoffman | Francis Ford Coppola | George Lucas | Jack Nicholson | Mel Brooks | Susan Sarandon
- Genres: Adventure | Drama
- Publications: Premiere Magazine
- Product Types: Books > Magazines & Newspapers