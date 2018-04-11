Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water: Creating a Fairy Tale for Troubled Times Hardcover Edition

Hardcover Book SKU: 180410-72474-1

UPC: 9781683832256

ISBN-10: 1683832256

ISBN-13: 978-1683832256

Weight: 3.07 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Doug Jones items

Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Adventure | Drama | Fantasy | Monster Movies | Mystery

Studio: Insight Editions

Original U.S. Release: December 22, 2017

Item Release Date: December 19, 2017

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Explore the art and making of Guillermo del Toro’s new masterpiece, The Shape of Water, now nominated for thirteen Academy Awards, including Best Director and Best Picture.

From master storyteller Guillermo del Toro comes The Shape of Water—an other-worldly fairy tale set against the backdrop of the Cold War-era United States circa 1962. In the hidden high-security government laboratory where she works, lonely Elisa (Sally Hawkins) is trapped in a life of silence and isolation. Elisa’s life is changed forever when she and coworker Zelda (Octavia Spencer) discover a secret classified experiment. Rounding out the cast are Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Doug Jones.

Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water: Creating a Fairy Tale for Troubled Times chronicles the entire filmmaking journey, from development to design to filming. Featuring interviews and commentary from key actors and members of the creative team, the book also showcases the amazing concept art and design work created for the film. For del Toro fans and movie lovers everywhere, it’s the perfect way to explore this exciting new movie from a master filmmaker known for his poignant storytelling and visual grandeur.

Specifications

Size: 9.2 x 11 in

Pages: 160

Cast: David Hewlett | Doug Jones | Michael Shannon | Michael Stuhlbarg | Nick Searcy | Nigel Bennett | Octavia Spencer | Richard Jenkins | Sally Hawkins | Stewart Arnott

Directors: Guillermo del Toro

Subject: The Shape of Water

Authors: Gina McIntyre

Related Items

Categories

Adventure | Drama | Fantasy | Featured | Hardcover Books | Insight Editions | Monster Movies | Mystery | The Museum of Fantastic Art