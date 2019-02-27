Dreamland Japan: Writings on Modern Manga – Japanese Comics for Otaku Softcover Edition (1996)

$25.99
The encyclopedic Dreamland Japan, the result of author Frederik L. Schodt’s 16-plus years of studying manga, not only makes it easier to understand the art form but also says a good deal about Japanese culture (even the Aum Shinrikyo cult used manga to attract young followers). Derived in part from articles in Mangajin and Animerica, this is an authoritative reference of the different categories of manga, popular titles and publishers. Schodt also features more than 22 artists, many of whom he interviewed, including Hinako Sugiura, King Terry (Teruhiko Yumura), Shingo Iguchi (the creator of Z-Chan), and Fujiko F. Fujio (creator of the Doraemon, a series with 44 volumes which have sold an estimated 100 million copies). A full chapter is devoted to the father of them all, cartoonist Osamu Tezuka.
Dreamland Japan is essential reading for fans, literati, and anyone interested in the shape of visual culture to come.
- Pages: 360
- Size: 6 x 0.8 x 9 in
- Language: English
Authors: Frederik L. Schodt
