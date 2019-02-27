Share Page Support Us
Dreamland Japan: Writings on Modern Manga – Japanese Comics for Otaku Softcover Edition (1996)

Dreamland Japan: Writings on Modern Manga – Japanese Comics for Otaku Softcover Edition (1996)
View larger

$25.99

$15.97


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 190227-77462-1
UPC: 9781880656235
ISBN-10: 188065623x
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comedy | Comic Based
Studio: Stone Bridge Press
Item Release Date: September 1, 1996
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The encyclopedic Dreamland Japan, the result of author Frederik L. Schodt’s 16-plus years of studying manga, not only makes it easier to understand the art form but also says a good deal about Japanese culture (even the Aum Shinrikyo cult used manga to attract young followers). Derived in part from articles in Mangajin and Animerica, this is an authoritative reference of the different categories of manga, popular titles and publishers. Schodt also features more than 22 artists, many of whom he interviewed, including Hinako Sugiura, King Terry (Teruhiko Yumura), Shingo Iguchi (the creator of Z-Chan), and Fujiko F. Fujio (creator of the Doraemon, a series with 44 volumes which have sold an estimated 100 million copies). A full chapter is devoted to the father of them all, cartoonist Osamu Tezuka.

Dreamland Japan is essential reading for fans, literati, and anyone interested in the shape of visual culture to come.

Specifications

  • Pages: 360
  • Size: 6 x 0.8 x 9 in
  • Language: English


Authors: Frederik L. Schodt

