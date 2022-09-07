Tarzan The Warrior Comic Book Issue No.5 1992 Marc Hempel Malibu Comics J27

Tarzan The Warrior Edgar Rice Burroughs Comic Book Issue No.5 of 5 1992 Malibu Comics, Painted cover art by Marc Hempel. Untitled story, script by Mark Wheatley, pencils by Neil Vokes, inks by Marc Hempel; Tarzan and Jean have their final showdown. Four pages of illustrations by Mark Wheatley.
