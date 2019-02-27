Share Page Support Us
Beckett Sports Heroes Mickey Mantle Commemorative Magazine (July 1995)

View larger

$12.99

$7.99


1 in stock


MagazineSKU: 190227-77460-1
UPC: 9781887432023
ISBN-10: 1887432027
Weight: 1.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers | Memorabilia
Genres: Sport
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Beckett Sports Heroes Mickey Mantle Commemorative Magazine (July 1995).

The item is in great condition with a few small bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.


Subject: Mickey Mantle

