Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Details
Philadelphia Phillies 1994 Baseball Yearbook John Kruk Darren Daulton Dykstra.
The item is in great condition with a few small bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.
1994 Philadelphia Phillies Roster
Pitchers
- 47 Larry Andersen
- 42 Toby Borland
- 45 Shawn Boskie
- 52 Ricky Bottalico
- 50 Andy Carter
- 45 Tom Edens
- 49 Tommy Greene
- 27 Danny Jackson
- 23 Doug Jones
- 37,43 Jeff Juden
- 48 Roger Mason
- 35 Bobby Muñoz
- 48 Paul Quantrill
- 34 Ben Rivera
- 38 Curt Schilling
- 51 Heathcliff Slocumb
- 33 Fernando Valenzuela
- 56 Bob Wells
- 40 David West
- 41 Mike Williams
Catchers
- 10 Darren Daulton
- 24 Mike Lieberthal
- 3,6 Todd Pratt
Infielders
- 5 Kim Batiste
- 7 Mariano Duncan
- 15 Dave Hollins
- 17 Ricky Jordan
- 29 John Kruk
- 12 Mickey Morandini
- 30 Tom Quinlan
- 31 Randy Ready
- 19 Kevin Stocker
Outfielders
- 44 Wes Chamberlain
- 4 Lenny Dykstra
- 8 Jim Eisenreich
- 3 Billy Hatcher
- 22 Pete Incaviglia
- 16 Tony Longmire
- 21 Tom Marsh
- 25 Milt Thompson
Manager
- 11 Jim Fregosi
Coaches
- 2 Larry Bowa (third base)
- 14 Denis Menke (hitting)
- 46 Johnny Podres (pitching)
- 26 Mel Roberts (first base)
- 9 Mike Ryan (bullpen)
- 18 John Vukovich (bench)
