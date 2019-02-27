View larger $14.99 $8.99 - Select Qty - 1

Philadelphia Phillies 1994 Baseball Yearbook John Kruk Darren Daulton Dykstra.

The item is in great condition with a few small bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.

1994 Philadelphia Phillies Roster

Pitchers

47 Larry Andersen

42 Toby Borland

45 Shawn Boskie

52 Ricky Bottalico

50 Andy Carter

45 Tom Edens

49 Tommy Greene

27 Danny Jackson

23 Doug Jones

37,43 Jeff Juden

48 Roger Mason

35 Bobby Muñoz

48 Paul Quantrill

34 Ben Rivera

38 Curt Schilling

51 Heathcliff Slocumb

33 Fernando Valenzuela

56 Bob Wells

40 David West

41 Mike Williams

Catchers

10 Darren Daulton

24 Mike Lieberthal

3,6 Todd Pratt

Infielders

5 Kim Batiste

7 Mariano Duncan

15 Dave Hollins

17 Ricky Jordan

29 John Kruk

12 Mickey Morandini

30 Tom Quinlan

31 Randy Ready

19 Kevin Stocker

Outfielders

44 Wes Chamberlain

4 Lenny Dykstra

8 Jim Eisenreich

3 Billy Hatcher

22 Pete Incaviglia

16 Tony Longmire

21 Tom Marsh

25 Milt Thompson

Manager

11 Jim Fregosi

Coaches

2 Larry Bowa (third base)

14 Denis Menke (hitting)

46 Johnny Podres (pitching)

26 Mel Roberts (first base)

9 Mike Ryan (bullpen)

18 John Vukovich (bench)

