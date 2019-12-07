Cal Ripken Jr. The Art of Sport Porcelain Hand-painted 8 inch Figure (1996)

View larger $69.99 $43.97 - Select Qty - 1

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used.



Details

Cal Ripken Jr. of the Baltimore Orioles memorialized by The Art of Sport with this figurine.

The piece is titled Cal Ripken Jr., The Home Run, Game 2131. It was manufactured and distributed by Southern Maryland Imports in 1996 along with other sports themed figurines as The Art of Sport line. The Cal Ripken Jr. figurine comes with a wooden and felt display base and stands 8 inches tall. Figurine is porcelain and hand-painted.

The item is in great condition with little signs of wear. See photos for details.

Size: 8 in



Subject: Baltimore Orioles | Cal Ripken Jr.

