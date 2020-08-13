Megaforce Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Jerrold Immel – CD

$16.99
$15.60
UPC: 712187488822
Part No: BSXCD8882
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Cult Cinema | Science Fiction
Studio: BSX Music
Original U.S. Release: June 25, 1982
Item Release Date: February 7, 2020
Rating: PG
Details
The music for MEGAFORCE was composed by American composer Jerrold Immel, best known for his work on television shows such as DALLAS, KNOTS LANDING, VOYAGERS and HOW THE WEST WAS WON. Producer Albert S. Ruddy had a relationship with the composer already from his work on HOW THE WEST WAS WON and when Ruddy became part of MEGAFORCE, he brought Immel in with him. His score for MEGAFORCE is a remarkable blend of live orchestra with electronic instruments, something that had not been done very often at that time. Most scores in 1982 were largely either all-electronic scores or all-orchestral scores, rarely were they integrated. For the electronic elements of the score, Immel worked with Craig Huxley, a noted synthesist responsible for creating the Blaster Beam, the ultra low frequency instrument used to create unique electronic sounds for films such as METEOR and STAR TREK: THE MOTION PICTURE.
Special Features
- Limited Edition of 1000 units
Playlists
- This Is Your Megaforce by: Jerrold Immel
- Megaforce Rolls Out by: Jerrold Immel
- Main Titles by: Jerrold Immel
- No Welcoming Committee by: Jerrold Immel
- Operation Hook, Line and Sinker by: Jerrold Immel
- Freefalling In Love by: Jerrold Immel
- Rapid Air Deployment by: Jerrold Immel
- Take-Off by: Jerrold Immel
- Night Strike by: Jerrold Immel
- Last Plane Out by: Jerrold Immel
- Aftermath by: Jerrold Immel
- Ace Flirts by: Jerrold Immel
- It's All On The Wheel by: Jerrold Immel
- Major and The Ace by: Jerrold Immel
- End Titles by: Jerrold Immel
- The Good Guys Always Win by: Jerrold Immel
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 42:28
Cast: Al Ruddy | Bob Kachler | Edward Mulhare | James Whittaker
Directors: Hal Needham
Project Name: Megaforce
Composers: Jerrold Immel
