Megaforce Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Jerrold Immel – CD

Megaforce Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Jerrold Immel – CD
Megaforce Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Jerrold Immel – CD
Megaforce Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Jerrold Immel – CD

$16.99

$15.60


3 in stock


CDSKU: 200812-81513-1
UPC: 712187488822
Part No: BSXCD8882
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Cult Cinema | Science Fiction
Studio: BSX Music
Original U.S. Release: June 25, 1982
Item Release Date: February 7, 2020
Rating: PG
Details

The music for MEGAFORCE was composed by American composer Jerrold Immel, best known for his work on television shows such as DALLAS, KNOTS LANDING, VOYAGERS and HOW THE WEST WAS WON. Producer Albert S. Ruddy had a relationship with the composer already from his work on HOW THE WEST WAS WON and when Ruddy became part of MEGAFORCE, he brought Immel in with him. His score for MEGAFORCE is a remarkable blend of live orchestra with electronic instruments, something that had not been done very often at that time. Most scores in 1982 were largely either all-electronic scores or all-orchestral scores, rarely were they integrated. For the electronic elements of the score, Immel worked with Craig Huxley, a noted synthesist responsible for creating the Blaster Beam, the ultra low frequency instrument used to create unique electronic sounds for films such as METEOR and STAR TREK: THE MOTION PICTURE.

Special Features

  • Limited Edition of 1000 units

Playlists

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 42:28

Cast: Al Ruddy | Bob Kachler | Edward Mulhare | James Whittaker
Directors: Hal Needham
Project Name: Megaforce
Composers: Jerrold Immel

