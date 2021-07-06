- Cast: Aaron Toney | Brian Neal Lucero | Chad Brummett | Dan Gerrity | Dan Lauria | Daniel Hubbert | David Brian Martin | David Wiegand | Dean Squibb | Eric Balfour | Eva Mendes | Frank Miller | Gabriel Macht | Jaime King | John Cade | Johnny Simmons | Kimberly Cox | Larry Reinhardt-Meyer | Louis Lombardi | Mark Delgallo | Meeghan Holaway | Michael Milhoan | Richard Portnow | Samuel L. Jackson | Sarah Paulson | Scarlett Johansson | Seychelle Gabriel | Stana Katic | Will Eisner
- Directors: Frank Miller
- Project Name The Spirit
- Authors Frank Miller | Will Eisner
- Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
- Genres: Action | Comic Based | Crime | Fantasy
- Poster Categories: Movies & TV
- Studios: Lionsgate | Oddlot Entertainment
- Original Release Date: December 25, 2008
- Rating: PG-13
Eric Balfour | Eva Mendes | Frank Miller | Gabriel Macht | Jaime King | Samuel L. Jackson | Scarlett Johansson | Will Eisner
The Spirit Original 27×40 inch Character Movie Poster (2008).
Item has some wear and bends. Please review each option’s photo for condition details.
Specifications
- Size: 27x40 in
- Characters: Lorelei | Octopus | Sand Saref | Silken Floss | Spirit
- Shows / Movies: The Spirit
- Product Types: Movies & TV | Posters - Original