Total Recall VHS Edition (1990) Arnold Schwarzenegger [C32]

- Cast: Alexia Robinson | Arnold Schwarzenegger | David Knell | Marshall Bell | Mel Johnson Jr. | Michael Champion | Michael Ironside | Rachel Ticotin | Ray Baker | Ronny Cox | Rosemary Dunsmore | Roy Brocksmith | Sharon Stone
- Directors: Paul Verhoeven
- Project Name Total Recall
- Product Types: Movies & TV
- Formats: VHS
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Science Fiction
- Studios: Carolco
- Original Release Date: May 31, 1990
- Rating: R
- More: Arnold Schwarzenegger | Michael Ironside | Paul Verhoeven | Rachel Ticotin | Sharon Stone
Total Recall VHS Edition (1990) Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Item has some wear on sleeve. Please review listing photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 113 min
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Alexia Robinson | Arnold Schwarzenegger | David Knell | Marshall Bell | Mel Johnson Jr. | Michael Champion | Michael Ironside | Paul Verhoeven | Rachel Ticotin | Ray Baker | Ronny Cox | Rosemary Dunsmore | Roy Brocksmith | Sharon Stone
- Shows / Movies: Total Recall
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Science Fiction
- Studios / Manufacturers: Carolco
- Product Types: Movies & TV | VHS