Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Bloodfight and Ironheart – Bolo Yeung Double Feature Special Edition Blu-ray (2020)

Bloodfight and Ironheart – Bolo Yeung Double Feature Special Edition Blu-ray (2020)
View larger

$24.95

$17.97


3 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 200812-81511-1
UPC: 760137077480
Part No: MVD0774BR
Weight: 0.09 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Bolo Yeung | Richard Norton | Robert Clouse  items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Action | Cult Cinema | Martial Arts
Studio: MVD Visual
Item Release Date: August 11, 2020
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Bolo Yeung is the ultimate fighting machine in this action double feature!

BLOODFIGHT: Bloodfight takes you back to the “arena of death”. Chang (Bolo Yeung – Jean Claude Van Damme’s final opponent in Bloodsport and Bruce lee’s nemesis in Enter The Dragon is the ruthless and unbeatable title holder of the World Free-Fighting Tournament. Kai (Yasuaki Kurata, Fist of Legend), an ex-champion believes different and trains a young student to capture the title. In the final match, Chang shows no sympathy for his young challenger and leaves him motionless in a poll of blood. Kai, outraged, challenges Chang to a one-on-one confrontation – a BLOODFIGHT that will leave only one man standing.

IRONHEART: Martial arts expert, John Keem (Britton K. Lee) is out for revenge, but he’s in for the fight of his life. His target is, Milverstead (Richard Norton, Mad Max: Fury Road), the ruthless drug dealer that killed his best friend. But to succeed, he’s going to have to take on Ice (Bolo Yeung, Double Impact), Milverstead’s evil and deadly henchman. It’s non-stop action, a full-scale battle of wits and strength – in which only the most powerful will survive.

Special Features

  • From Robert Clouse, director of Enter The Dragon and Game Of Death
  • First time ever on Blu-ray
  • Set includes Collectible Mini-Poster and Limited Edition Slipcover

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 192 min
  • Region:

Cast: Bolo Yeung | Britton K. Lee | Julian Lee | Richard Norton | Simon Yam | Yasuaki Kurata
Directors: Robert Clouse | Shuji Goto
Project Name: Bloodfight | Ironheart

Related Items

John Wick: Chapter 2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
The Believers Original Motion Picture Score Limited Collector’s Edition Soundtrack
Cinescape Magazine (Nov/Dec 1999) Arnold Schwarzenegger, Tim Burton, Famke Janssen, Harsh Realm
Our Army at War Sgt. Rock’s Easy Co. (No. 163, Feb 1966) Joe Kubert [9061]
Pulp Fiction Paperback-Style 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
Star Wars: Episode I Mace Windu Action Figure Lightsaber and Jedi Cloak with Talking CommTech Chip (1998) [1240]
Kong: Skull Island Green Mist 22 x 34 inch Teaser Movie Poster
The Marvel Vault: A Visual History Updated Hardcover Book
Nintendo Super Mario Brothers Crew of Characters 34 X 22 inch Game Poster
The Cinema of John Frankenheimer 1st Edition (1969) [193127]

Categories

Action | Blu-ray | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Martial Arts | Movies & TV | MVD Visual

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *