Bloodfight and Ironheart – Bolo Yeung Double Feature Special Edition Blu-ray (2020)

View larger $24.95 $17.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

3 in stock





Blu-ray SKU: 200812-81511-1

UPC: 760137077480

Part No: MVD0774BR

Weight: 0.09 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Bolo Yeung | Richard Norton | Robert Clouse items

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons

Formats: Blu-ray

Genres: Action | Cult Cinema | Martial Arts

Studio: MVD Visual

Item Release Date: August 11, 2020

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Bolo Yeung is the ultimate fighting machine in this action double feature!

BLOODFIGHT: Bloodfight takes you back to the “arena of death”. Chang (Bolo Yeung – Jean Claude Van Damme’s final opponent in Bloodsport and Bruce lee’s nemesis in Enter The Dragon is the ruthless and unbeatable title holder of the World Free-Fighting Tournament. Kai (Yasuaki Kurata, Fist of Legend), an ex-champion believes different and trains a young student to capture the title. In the final match, Chang shows no sympathy for his young challenger and leaves him motionless in a poll of blood. Kai, outraged, challenges Chang to a one-on-one confrontation – a BLOODFIGHT that will leave only one man standing.

IRONHEART: Martial arts expert, John Keem (Britton K. Lee) is out for revenge, but he’s in for the fight of his life. His target is, Milverstead (Richard Norton, Mad Max: Fury Road), the ruthless drug dealer that killed his best friend. But to succeed, he’s going to have to take on Ice (Bolo Yeung, Double Impact), Milverstead’s evil and deadly henchman. It’s non-stop action, a full-scale battle of wits and strength – in which only the most powerful will survive.

Special Features

From Robert Clouse, director of Enter The Dragon and Game Of Death

First time ever on Blu-ray

Set includes Collectible Mini-Poster and Limited Edition Slipcover

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 192 min

Region:

Cast: Bolo Yeung | Britton K. Lee | Julian Lee | Richard Norton | Simon Yam | Yasuaki Kurata

Directors: Robert Clouse | Shuji Goto

Project Name: Bloodfight | Ironheart

Related Items

Categories

Action | Blu-ray | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Martial Arts | Movies & TV | MVD Visual