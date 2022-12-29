Share Page Support Us
Sexy Cult Movie Siren Uschi Digard Photo

View larger
$16.47
From: $14.97
See Options

Sexy Cult Movie Siren Uschi Digard Photo [221205-41]

Sexy Cult Movie Siren Uschi Digard Photo [221205-41]

Sexy adult and cult cinema star Uschi Digard was working as a translator for the jewelry trade in the late 1960’s, before trying modeling. Before long she was appearing in adult films and was eventually “discovered” by legendary exploitation filmmaker Russ Meyer.Digard retired in 1989 after appearing in well over 100 cult, grindhouse and adult movies.

Uschi Digard (sometimes spelled Digart) is known for films such as The Scavengers, The Master Beater, Cherry Harry and Raquel, Getting Into Heaven, Naked Are the Cheaters, Oddly Coupled, Dirty Pool, Dr. Christina of Sweden, The Big Snatch, A Touch of Sweden, Hollywood Babylon, Saddle Tramp Women, Superchick, Vice Squad Women, Truck Stop Women, The Dicktator, The Black Gestapo, Supervixens, Kitty Can’t Help It, Ilsa: She Wolf of the SS, The Killer Elite, Ilsa Harem Keeper of the Oil Sheiks, The Kentucky Fried Movie, Fantasm, Beneath the Valley of the Ultra-Vixens, Candy’s Big Black Master, and The Marauders.

