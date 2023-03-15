Share Page Support Us
H.P. Lovecraft's Bride of Re-animator Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Richard Band CD

4 in stock
CD
SKU: 230316-106929
UPC: 712187486033
Part No: DDR603
Weight: 0.5 lbs
Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

H.P. Lovecraft’s Bride of Re-animator Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Richard Band CD.

Dragon’s Domain presents the original soundtrack to the 1989 cult horror film BRIDE OF REANIMATOR by Richard Band.

Dragon’s Domain records presents the original soundtrack to the 1989 cult horror film BRIDE OF RE-ANIMATOR with music by Richard Band. Mr Band carries on his themes from the original RE-ANIMATOR in this newly remastered edition, not available on CD for over two decades.

Playlists

  • Prologue
    Maybe His Nerves / War Inside The Tent
    Main Titles
    Hill's Head... Dead' / Room With Parts / West Steals Feet
    West Hits It On The Head / Driving To The House
    Finger / Eye Ball Experiment
    West Convinces Dan
    Inspector Comes
    Bat Sequence
    West & Dan Get Body
    "Don't You Ever... Do That Again"
    Francesca With Inspector / Inspector Tells His Story
    Inspector Drives Up
    Love Scene-To West / West's Limb Experiment / Sex Scene / West with Inspector / Inspector In Lab
    "Well, We Could..."
    West's Idea About The Dog / Dog Handshake
    Dan Screams
    West's Devilishness
    Hill's Hypnotism
    "I'll Get The Head"
    West Convinces Dan (Again)
    Hill With Inspector
    Inspector Grabs Francesca
    Building The Bride / Dr. Hill Goes Batty / The Bride Lives
    End Sequence: West Looks For Head / Reveal The Bride / West's Justification / Dan Turns Away From Bride / Dead Heads Come To Kill
    The Freak Show Behind The Wall / The End of Herbert West' / End Titles

Specifications

  • Number of Discs:
    1
