H.P. Lovecraft’s Bride of Re-animator Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Richard Band CD.
Dragon’s Domain presents the original soundtrack to the 1989 cult horror film BRIDE OF REANIMATOR by Richard Band.
Dragon’s Domain records presents the original soundtrack to the 1989 cult horror film BRIDE OF RE-ANIMATOR with music by Richard Band. Mr Band carries on his themes from the original RE-ANIMATOR in this newly remastered edition, not available on CD for over two decades.
Prologue
Maybe His Nerves / War Inside The Tent
Main Titles
Hill's Head... Dead' / Room With Parts / West Steals Feet
West Hits It On The Head / Driving To The House
Finger / Eye Ball Experiment
West Convinces Dan
Inspector Comes
Bat Sequence
West & Dan Get Body
"Don't You Ever... Do That Again"
Francesca With Inspector / Inspector Tells His Story
Inspector Drives Up
Love Scene-To West / West's Limb Experiment / Sex Scene / West with Inspector / Inspector In Lab
"Well, We Could..."
West's Idea About The Dog / Dog Handshake
Dan Screams
West's Devilishness
Hill's Hypnotism
"I'll Get The Head"
West Convinces Dan (Again)
Hill With Inspector
Inspector Grabs Francesca
Building The Bride / Dr. Hill Goes Batty / The Bride Lives
End Sequence: West Looks For Head / Reveal The Bride / West's Justification / Dan Turns Away From Bride / Dead Heads Come To Kill
The Freak Show Behind The Wall / The End of Herbert West' / End Titles
