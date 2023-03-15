H.P. Lovecraft’s Bride of Re-animator Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Richard Band CD.

Prologue

Maybe His Nerves / War Inside The Tent

Main Titles

Hill's Head... Dead' / Room With Parts / West Steals Feet

West Hits It On The Head / Driving To The House

Finger / Eye Ball Experiment

West Convinces Dan

Inspector Comes

Bat Sequence

West & Dan Get Body

"Don't You Ever... Do That Again"

Francesca With Inspector / Inspector Tells His Story

Inspector Drives Up

Love Scene-To West / West's Limb Experiment / Sex Scene / West with Inspector / Inspector In Lab

"Well, We Could..."

West's Idea About The Dog / Dog Handshake

Dan Screams

West's Devilishness

Hill's Hypnotism

"I'll Get The Head"

West Convinces Dan (Again)

Hill With Inspector

Inspector Grabs Francesca

Building The Bride / Dr. Hill Goes Batty / The Bride Lives

End Sequence: West Looks For Head / Reveal The Bride / West's Justification / Dan Turns Away From Bride / Dead Heads Come To Kill

The Freak Show Behind The Wall / The End of Herbert West' / End Titles