Tony Curtis: The Autobiography Hardcover (First Edition 1993) [193181]

$18.99
$13.97
ISBN-10: 0688097596
ISBN-13: 978-0688097592
Weight: 3.02 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
View All: Tony Curtis items
Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Genres: Biography | Comedy | Drama
Studio: William Morrow
Item Release Date: November 1, 1993
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Tony Curtis: The Autobiography Hardcover (First Edition 1993).
The uncensored, anecdotal memoirs of a Hollywood legend chronicles Curtis’s journey from the streets of New York, to worldwide success, to the insanity of alcohol and drug abuse, to a new life.
Specifications
- Pages: 352
- Language: English
- Size: 6.2 x 1.2 x 9.5 in
Authors: Barry Paris | Tony Curtis
Subject: Tony Curtis
Related Items
Categories
Biography | Comedy | Drama | Hardcover Books | William Morrow