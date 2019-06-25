Tony Curtis: The Autobiography Hardcover (First Edition 1993) [193181]

View larger $18.99 $13.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Hardcover Book SKU: 190625-78265-1

ISBN-10: 0688097596

ISBN-13: 978-0688097592

Weight: 3.02 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Tony Curtis items

Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books

Genres: Biography | Comedy | Drama

Studio: William Morrow

Item Release Date: November 1, 1993

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Tony Curtis: The Autobiography Hardcover (First Edition 1993).

The uncensored, anecdotal memoirs of a Hollywood legend chronicles Curtis’s journey from the streets of New York, to worldwide success, to the insanity of alcohol and drug abuse, to a new life.

Specifications

Pages: 352

Language: English

Size: 6.2 x 1.2 x 9.5 in



Authors: Barry Paris | Tony Curtis

Subject: Tony Curtis

Related Items

Categories

Biography | Comedy | Drama | Hardcover Books | William Morrow