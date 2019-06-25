Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Tony Curtis: The Autobiography Hardcover (First Edition 1993) [193181]

Tony Curtis: The Autobiography Hardcover (First Edition 1993) [193181]
View larger

$18.99

$13.97


1 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 190625-78265-1
ISBN-10: 0688097596
ISBN-13: 978-0688097592
Weight: 3.02 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Tony Curtis  items
Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Genres: Biography | Comedy | Drama
Studio: William Morrow
Item Release Date: November 1, 1993
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Tony Curtis: The Autobiography Hardcover (First Edition 1993).

The uncensored, anecdotal memoirs of a Hollywood legend chronicles Curtis’s journey from the streets of New York, to worldwide success, to the insanity of alcohol and drug abuse, to a new life.

Specifications

  • Pages: 352
  • Language: English
  • Size: 6.2 x 1.2 x 9.5 in


Authors: Barry Paris | Tony Curtis
Subject: Tony Curtis

Related Items

House Blu-ray
Kiss Kiss Bang Bang Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music by John Ottman, Performed by The Northwest Sinfornia
Evil Ed Director-Approved Limited Special Edition 3-Disc Blu-ray + DVD
The Breakfast Club One Sheet 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster
A Fish Called Wanda Special Edition Blu-ray (2017)
Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure Exclusive NECA Rufus Action Figure
Which Way to the Front Original Half Sheet 28 x 22 inch Movie Poster
Gacha Gacha Volume 4 by Hiroyuki Tamakoshi (2006)
John Williams Greatest Hits 1969 – 1999 2-Disc Set [Star Wars, E.T., Saving Private Ryan + Many More]
Best of Midnight Blue 6-DVD Set – Vanessa Del Rio, Teri Weigel, Marilyn Chambers + Many More

Categories

Biography | Comedy | Drama | Hardcover Books | William Morrow

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *