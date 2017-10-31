Evil Ed Director-Approved Limited Special Edition 3-Disc Blu-ray + DVD

$39.95
Details
When his mind blows, anything goes!
A blood-soaked love letter to the splatter films of the ’80s, video rental favorite Evil Ed returns in a brand-new Special Edition featuring an extended cut of the feature and hours of stomach-churning bonus features! Mild-mannered film technician Edward enjoys his job. That is, until he finds himself transferred from his regular post to the “Splatter and Gore department”, where he’s forced to edit hours upon hours of grisly video nasty footage. Traumatized by the onscreen violence, Ed starts to lose his grip on reality – with ghastly (and bloody) consequences… Owing a debt to films such as The Evil Dead, Re-animator and the early splatter classics of Peter Jackson, Evil Ed is a veritable smorgasbord of flying limbs, exploding heads, busty babes and creepy creatures!
Special Features
- 3-Disc Limited Edition Contents
- Two versions of the Evil Ed film
- Original Stereo and 5.1 Audio Options
- Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Graham Humphreys
- Collector's booklet with new writing on the film
- Disc 1 and Disc 2 (Blu-ray + DVD) The Special Ed-ition Cut
- World premiere of the newly-extended version of the feature [95 min]
- Keep 'Em Heads Rollin' - making-of documentary
- Reconstructing Edward - featurette on the creation of the Special EDition cut
- Deleted scenes
- Bloopers
- Teasers and Trailers
- Still Gallery
- Disc 3 (Blu-ray) The Original Cut [Limited Edition Exclusive]
- Original Cut [93 mins]
- Lost in Brainland - never-before-seen extended 3 hour version of the making-of documentary
- PLUS OTHER SURPRISES!
Specifications
- Runtime: 95
- Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1
- Audio: Stereo 2.0/5.1 DTS HD MA
- Language: English
- Subtitles: English SDH
- Region: A,B,C,0
Cast: Camela Leierth | Christer Fant | Gert Fylking | Johan Rudebeck | Olof Rhodin | Per Löfberg
Directors: Anders Jacobsson
Categories
