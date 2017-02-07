Twitter
The Lost Films of Herschell Gordon Lewis Blu-ray + DVD Combo

The Lost Films of Herschell Gordon Lewis Blu-ray + DVD Combo
The Lost Films of Herschell Gordon Lewis Blu-ray + DVD Combo
The Lost Films of Herschell Gordon Lewis Blu-ray + DVD Combo
The Lost Films of Herschell Gordon Lewis Blu-ray + DVD Combo
The Lost Films of Herschell Gordon Lewis Blu-ray + DVD Combo
The Lost Films of Herschell Gordon Lewis Blu-ray + DVD Combo
The Lost Films of Herschell Gordon Lewis Blu-ray + DVD Combo
The Lost Films of Herschell Gordon Lewis Blu-ray + DVD Combo
The Lost Films of Herschell Gordon Lewis Blu-ray + DVD Combo

$24.98

$17.99


3 in stock


DVD-BD Combo Set
UPC: 8550110044000
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Herschell Gordon Lewis  items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray | DVD
Genres: Exploitation | Mature
Studio: Vinegar Syndrome
Item Release Date: January 8, 2013
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Lost Films of H.G. Lewis’ three previously thought lost sexploitation features from the acclaimed master of exploitation cinema. All three films have been restored in 2K from their original camera negatives and are being released on home video for the first time anywhere in the world!

  • LINDA AND ABILENE combines the savagery of a classic Hollywood western with sequences of intense eroticism.
  • ECSTASIES OF WOMEN is a torrid comedy/drama set in the swinging world of late 60’s Los Angeles.
  • BLACK LOVE exposes the lovemaking habits of the contemporary black couple through a series of amusing and creative vignettes.

Special Features

  • Blu-Ray/DVD Combo Pack (BD50/DVD9)
  • Original theatrical trailers for each film
  • Special edition lab cards for each film
  • Extensive historical liner notes by Casey Scott

Specifications

  • Aspect Ratio: 1.37:1
  • Runtime: 74 minutes
  • Number of Discs: 2


Directors: Herschell Gordon Lewis

