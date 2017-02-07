The Lost Films of Herschell Gordon Lewis Blu-ray + DVD Combo

DVD-BD Combo Set SKU: 170208-62890-1

Item Release Date: January 8, 2013

Rating: NR

The Lost Films of H.G. Lewis’ three previously thought lost sexploitation features from the acclaimed master of exploitation cinema. All three films have been restored in 2K from their original camera negatives and are being released on home video for the first time anywhere in the world!

LINDA AND ABILENE combines the savagery of a classic Hollywood western with sequences of intense eroticism.

ECSTASIES OF WOMEN is a torrid comedy/drama set in the swinging world of late 60’s Los Angeles.

BLACK LOVE exposes the lovemaking habits of the contemporary black couple through a series of amusing and creative vignettes.

Blu-Ray/DVD Combo Pack (BD50/DVD9)

Original theatrical trailers for each film

Special edition lab cards for each film

Extensive historical liner notes by Casey Scott

Aspect Ratio: 1.37:1

Runtime: 74 minutes

Number of Discs: 2



Directors: Herschell Gordon Lewis

