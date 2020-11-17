Kaiju Clash Double Feature: Reigo and Raiga Blu-ray Edition (2020)

View larger $19.99 $16.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5

Details

REIGO: KING OF THE SEA MONSTERS

The battleship Yamato, the largest and strongest of its time, is on patrol when a lookout spots a massive shape half-submerged in the distance. Believing it to be an enemy submarine, they fire and score a direct hit. But they are shocked when the object emits a strange cry as it sinks beneath the waves. Soon after, something much bigger arrives, the massive kaiju Reigo, seething with rage at the murder of its cub. The monster attacks the Combined Fleet with incredible ferocity and awesome destructive power. The naval forces are caught off guard, and Reigo is able to destroy the escort ships and damage the Yamato before returning to the ocean depths.Now the stage is set for a final battle to unfold between the world’s largest battleship and the mysterious dragon-like monster – who will prevail?

RAIGA: GOD OF THE MONSTERS

Global warming leads to excessive melting of the southern polar ice cap, disrupting Earth’s ecosystem. The receding ice brings long dormant ancient sea creatures back to life, monsters that set their sights on Japan. Among the kaiju is an enormous sea beast the locals refer to as the legendary Raiga. The monster attacks the city of Asakusa, bringing death and destruction as he tramples building and lays waste to the military. Can Raiga be stopped, or will all of Japan be destroyed by his fury?

Special Features

Two Complete Feature Films

Includes Subtitles and Captions

Theatrical Trailers

From Gamera 4 writer and director Shinpei Hayashiya

Will get you in the mood for 2021's Godzilla vs Kong film

First Time Ever on Blu-ray in a value priced Double Feature

Features Yukijirô Hotaru (Gamera: Guardian of the Universe) and Miyu Oriyama (Amazing Grace).

Features creature design by the legendary Keita Amemiya who worked on the “Kamen Rider” series, “Ultraman USA”, and smash hit video games “Final Fantasy XIV” and “Onimusha 2 & 3”

If you haven't watched these kaiju movies, think of the giant monster movies Godzilla: Resurgence (aka Shin Godzilla), The Host, Monsters, and Monsters: Dark Continent

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 162 min

Language: Japanese

Subtitles: English

Cast: Kazuo Egumi | Manami Enosawa | Mao Urata | Miyu Oriyama | Ryan Davis | Yukijirô Hotaru

Directors: Shinpei Hayashiya

Project Name: Deep Sea Monster Reigo | Raiga: The Monster from the Deep Sea

