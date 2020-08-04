Share Page Support Us
Asteroids Hyper Nintendo 64 N64 RARE Complete with Box and Manual (1999)

$80.00

$69.99


1 in stock


gameSKU: 200804-81401-1
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Games | Video Games
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Game/Video Game | Science Fiction
Studio: Nintendo
Details

Asteroids Hyper Nintendo 64 N64 RARE Complete with Box and Manual (1999). The item is in great condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear on the box. Disc untested and being sold without warranty. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Game/Video Game | Nintendo | Science Fiction | Video Games

