New York Soundtracks – Music from The Godfather, Taxi Driver, Rear Window and More

View larger

$15.95

$12.95


3 in stock


CDSKU: 170901-67292-1
UPC: 666362014422
Part No: MM144
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Cinema | Drama | Suspense
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

New York City has been the backdrop for so many classic Hollywood films. And so much memorable music can be found in the soundtracks to those films. This extraordinary music has been compiled, for the very first time, in this special CD produced for the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Featuring original soundtracks, recordings based on the original film scores, and jazz interpretations of music from The Godfather, West Side Story, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, The Seven Year Itch, Rear Window and many more great films. You’re sure to enjoy this unique souvenir of New York City.

Playlists

  • The Godfather [Waltz & Love Theme]
    6:27
  • West Side Story [Something's Coming]
    2:38
  • Breakfast at Tiffany's [Moon River]
    3:20
  • How To Marry A Millionaire [Hanley's Theme]
    2:55
  • On The Waterfront [Suite excerpt]
    6:36
  • Babes on Broadway [How About You?]
    4:55
  • Taxi Driver [Theme]
    3:39
  • Midnight Cowboy [Main Theme]
    3:59
  • West Side Story [Jet Song]
    4:50
  • Rear Window [Lisa]
    3:49
  • The Seven Year Itch [The Girl Upstairs]
    3:45
  • The Cotton Club [Suite excerpt]
    2:34

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 49:27

Categories

Action | CD | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Flavor | Drama | Music | Suspense | Throwback Space

