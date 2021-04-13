Share Page Support Us
Film Producer Carl Laemmle Original Press Publicity Photo [F70]

$19.99
$15.97
See Options

1 in stock
pic
SKU: 210413-86327-1
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Film Producer Carl Laemmle Original Press Publicity Photo. Playing with his granddaughter, Carol Laemmle Bergerman, at their Hollywood, California home.

The item is in very good shape with wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 8x10 in
