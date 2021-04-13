Film Producer Carl Laemmle Original Press Publicity Photo [F70]

View larger $19.99

$15.97 See Options - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock pic

SKU: 210413-86327-1

Weight: 0.07 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Film Producer Carl Laemmle Original Press Publicity Photo. Playing with his granddaughter, Carol Laemmle Bergerman, at their Hollywood, California home.

The item is in very good shape with wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Size: 8x10 in

Related Items