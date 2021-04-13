Film Producer Carl Laemmle Original Press Publicity Photo [F70]

- Subject Carl Laemmle | Carol Laemmle Bergerman
- Product Types: Press Photos | Originals
- Genres: Drama | Film Noir
Film Producer Carl Laemmle Original Press Publicity Photo. Playing with his granddaughter, Carol Laemmle Bergerman, at their Hollywood, California home.
The item is in very good shape with wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Size: 8x10 in
