The Big Lift (1950) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Montgomery Clift, Paul Douglas [F31]

- Cast: Alfred L. Freiburger | Andrew Shamlee | Bruni Löbel | Cornell Borchers | D.R. Simmons | Dante V. Morel | Elbert Garrett | Gail R. Plush | Gerald Arons | Harold E. Bamford | James H. Blankenship | James Wilson | John R. Mason | Mack Blevins | Montgomery Clift | O.B. Schultz | O.E. Hasse | Paul Douglas | Richard A. Kellogg | Roy R. Steele | William A. Stewart | William Pierson
- Directors: George Seaton
- Product Types: Press Advertising & Ephemera | Magazine & Newspaper Ads
- Genres: Drama | War
- Studios: Twentieth Century Fox
- Original Release Date: April 26, 1950
- Rating: approved
The Big Lift (1950) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Montgomery Clift, Paul Douglas.
This is an original copy of a full-page magazine ad for the movie, torn directly from an entertainment trade publication. These film advertisements appeared in movie & television magazines and periodicals of the era, such as Movie Story Magazine, Motion Picture Magazine, Screen Life Magazine and others.
Item has wear, tears around edges and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.
