Alfred Hitchcock: Music from His Films – North By Northwest, Psycho, Vertigo, The 39 Steps + More

$15.98
$14.59
UPC: 666362010325
Part No: MM103
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comedy | Crime | Drama | Suspense | Thrillers
Studio: Museum Music
Item Release Date: July 16, 1999
Details
This unique and collector-worthy CD features a selection of original soundtrack music from the films of acclaimed director Alfred Hitchcock – including previously unreleased material presented here for the first time! A mystery buff’s favorite, it spotlights music from many of Hitchcock’s best-loved classics, including North By Northwest, Psycho, Vertigo, Strangers On The Train, The 39 Steps and Notorious. This is one of MM’s most requested CDs.
Playlists
- NORTH BY NORTHWEST
The Wild Ride (2:49)
Conversation Piece (2:58)
- REBECCA
Prelude (1:38)
- YOUNG AND INNOCENT
No One Can Like the Drummer Man (1:21)
Erica at the Mill (1:17)
- VERTIGO
The Rooftop Chase (1:34)
Scène D’Amour (5:07)
- STRANGERS ON A TRAN
Prologue/Duet for Four Feet (2:23)
Guy Goes To The Anthony Mansion (3:33)
- SUSPICION
Main Title (0:51)
- PSYCHO
The Murder (1:02)
Marion And Sam (1:50)
Patrol Car (1:04)
- BLACKMAIL
Main Titles/Prologue (4:05)
- SPELLBOUND
Concerto Prelude (1:50)
- THE 39 STEPS
The Chase On The Moor (1:53)
Love Theme (1:20)
- THE WRONG MAN
Manny In His Cell (1:21)
- MARNIE
Prelude (2:59)
- SABOTAGE
Delayed On The Bus (2:08)
- NOTROIOUS
Alex In The Wine Cellar (2:47)
- FAMILY PLOT
Finale (3:51)
- BERNARD HERRMANN speaks on film music (3:20)
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 54:08
Directors: Alfred Hitchcock
