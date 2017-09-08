Alfred Hitchcock: Music from His Films – North By Northwest, Psycho, Vertigo, The 39 Steps + More

View larger $15.98 $14.59 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

This unique and collector-worthy CD features a selection of original soundtrack music from the films of acclaimed director Alfred Hitchcock – including previously unreleased material presented here for the first time! A mystery buff’s favorite, it spotlights music from many of Hitchcock’s best-loved classics, including North By Northwest, Psycho, Vertigo, Strangers On The Train, The 39 Steps and Notorious. This is one of MM’s most requested CDs.

NORTH BY NORTHWEST

The Wild Ride (2:49)

Conversation Piece (2:58)

REBECCA

Prelude (1:38)

YOUNG AND INNOCENT

No One Can Like the Drummer Man (1:21)

Erica at the Mill (1:17)

VERTIGO

The Rooftop Chase (1:34)

Scène D’Amour (5:07)

STRANGERS ON A TRAN

Prologue/Duet for Four Feet (2:23)

Guy Goes To The Anthony Mansion (3:33)

SUSPICION

Main Title (0:51)

PSYCHO

The Murder (1:02)

Marion And Sam (1:50)

Patrol Car (1:04)

BLACKMAIL

Main Titles/Prologue (4:05)

SPELLBOUND

Concerto Prelude (1:50)

THE 39 STEPS

The Chase On The Moor (1:53)

Love Theme (1:20)

THE WRONG MAN

Manny In His Cell (1:21)

MARNIE

Prelude (2:59)

SABOTAGE

Delayed On The Bus (2:08)

NOTROIOUS

Alex In The Wine Cellar (2:47)

FAMILY PLOT

Finale (3:51)

BERNARD HERRMANN speaks on film music (3:20)

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 54:08



Directors: Alfred Hitchcock

