Alfred Hitchcock: Music from His Films – North By Northwest, Psycho, Vertigo, The 39 Steps + More

View larger

$15.98

$14.59


10 in stock


Item Release Date: July 16, 1999
Details

This unique and collector-worthy CD features a selection of original soundtrack music from the films of acclaimed director Alfred Hitchcock – including previously unreleased material presented here for the first time! A mystery buff’s favorite, it spotlights music from many of Hitchcock’s best-loved classics, including North By Northwest, Psycho, Vertigo, Strangers On The Train, The 39 Steps and Notorious. This is one of MM’s most requested CDs.

Playlists

  • NORTH BY NORTHWEST
    The Wild Ride (2:49)
    Conversation Piece (2:58)
  • REBECCA
    Prelude (1:38)
  • YOUNG AND INNOCENT
    No One Can Like the Drummer Man (1:21)
    Erica at the Mill (1:17)
  • VERTIGO
    The Rooftop Chase (1:34)
    Scène D’Amour (5:07)
  • STRANGERS ON A TRAN
    Prologue/Duet for Four Feet (2:23)
    Guy Goes To The Anthony Mansion (3:33)
  • SUSPICION
    Main Title (0:51)
  • PSYCHO
    The Murder (1:02)
    Marion And Sam (1:50)
    Patrol Car (1:04)
  • BLACKMAIL
    Main Titles/Prologue (4:05)
  • SPELLBOUND
    Concerto Prelude (1:50)
  • THE 39 STEPS
    The Chase On The Moor (1:53)
    Love Theme (1:20)
  • THE WRONG MAN
    Manny In His Cell (1:21)
  • MARNIE
    Prelude (2:59)
  • SABOTAGE
    Delayed On The Bus (2:08)
  • NOTROIOUS
    Alex In The Wine Cellar (2:47)
  • FAMILY PLOT
    Finale (3:51)
  • BERNARD HERRMANN speaks on film music (3:20)

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 54:08


Directors: Alfred Hitchcock

