Mel Gibson The Patriot Special Edition DVD (2000)

UPC: 043396057319
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: DVD
Genres: Action | Biography | Drama | History | War
Studio: Columbia Tri-Star | SONY Pictures
Original U.S. Release: June 28, 2000
Rating: R
Details
Mel Gibson The Patriot Special Edition DVD.
Special Features
- Digitally Mastered Audio and Video
- Widescreen Presentation
- Director Roland Emmerich, Producer Dean Devlin Commentary
- Visual Effects Interactive Featurette
- Battlefield Featurette - The Art of War
- The True Patriots Featurette
- Conceptual Art to Film Comparisons
- Deleted Scenes with Optional Commentary by Filmmakers
- Photo Galleries
- DVD-Rom Weblink
- Theatrical Trailers
- Talent Files
- Interactive Menus with Animation
- Production Notes
- Scene Selections with Motion Images
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Region: 1
- Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1
- Runtime: 165 min
- Audio: English 5.1 Dolby Digital and French 2-Channel Dolby Surround
Cast: Adam Baldwin | Chris Cooper | Donal Logue | Gregory Smith | Heath Ledger | Jason Isaacs | Jay Arlen Jones | Joely Richardson | Joey D. Vieira | Leon Rippy | Lisa Brenner | Mel Gibson | Rene Auberjonois | Tchéky Karyo | Tom Wilkinson
Directors: Roland Emmerich
Project Name: The Patriot
