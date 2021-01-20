Share Page Support Us
Mel Gibson The Patriot Special Edition DVD (2000)

Mel Gibson The Patriot Special Edition DVD (2000)
Mel Gibson The Patriot Special Edition DVD (2000)
Mel Gibson The Patriot Special Edition DVD (2000)

$6.99

$3.99


1 in stock


DVDSKU: 210120-84542-1
UPC: 043396057319
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Details

Mel Gibson The Patriot Special Edition DVD.

Special Features

  • Digitally Mastered Audio and Video
  • Widescreen Presentation
  • Director Roland Emmerich, Producer Dean Devlin Commentary
  • Visual Effects Interactive Featurette
  • Battlefield Featurette - The Art of War
  • The True Patriots Featurette
  • Conceptual Art to Film Comparisons
  • Deleted Scenes with Optional Commentary by Filmmakers
  • Photo Galleries
  • DVD-Rom Weblink
  • Theatrical Trailers
  • Talent Files
  • Interactive Menus with Animation
  • Production Notes
  • Scene Selections with Motion Images

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Region: 1
  • Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1
  • Runtime: 165 min
  • Audio: English 5.1 Dolby Digital and French 2-Channel Dolby Surround

Cast: Adam Baldwin | Chris Cooper | Donal Logue | Gregory Smith | Heath Ledger | Jason Isaacs | Jay Arlen Jones | Joely Richardson | Joey D. Vieira | Leon Rippy | Lisa Brenner | Mel Gibson | Rene Auberjonois | Tchéky Karyo | Tom Wilkinson
Directors: Roland Emmerich
Project Name: The Patriot

