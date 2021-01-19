Twins of Evil: The Hammer Horror Collection Special Edition DVD

View larger $19.95 $17.99 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





DVD SKU: 210119-84516-1

UPC: 654930314197

Part No: SFD0118

Weight: 0.08 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Peter Cushing items

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons

Formats: DVD

Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Thrillers

Studio: Hammer Films | Synapse

Original U.S. Release: June 1, 1972

Item Release Date: November 10, 2013

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The sexy Hammer Horror Classic comes to home video in remastered picture and sound!

Two beautiful orphaned identical twins, Maria and Frieda Gellhorn (Playboy centerfold models Mary and Madeleine Collinson), move to the village of Karnstein to live with their uncle Gustav Weil (played by Hammer horror favorite, Peter Cushing), a fanatical puritan and leader of the local witch-hunting Brotherhood. The village Count (Damien Thomas, Never Let Me Go), an evil man who secretly practices Satanism, uses black magic and transforms into a vampire. Unhappy with her new life, Frieda seeks escape and tragically falls under the spell of the Count. Now overcome with an insatiable hunger for human blood, Frieda has to hide her secret from her sister, and escape her uncle’s killing grasp.

The wait is over! This Hammer horror classic is now available from Synapse Films in an all-new transfer, with a feature length documentary as a bonus feature. Also stars Kathleen Byron (Black Narcissus), David Warbeck (Lucio Fulci’s The Beyond) and Dennis Price (Jess Franco’s Vampyros Lesbos)!

Special Features

THE FLESH AND THE FURY: X-POSING TWINS OF EVIL (84 min.) - Feature length documentary on the making of TWINS OF EVIL!

Digitally remastered picture and sound

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Aspect Ratio: 1.66:1

Runtime: 87 min

Region: 1

Audio: Dolby Digital Mono 2.0

Cast: Dennis Price | Isobel Black | Kathleen Byron | Madeleine Collinson | Mary Collinson | Peter Cushing

Directors: John Hough

Project Name: Twins of Evil

Related Items

Categories

Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | DVD | Featured | Featured - Email | Hammer Films | Horror | Movies & TV | Synapse | Thrillers