Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me Criterion Collection Director Approved Special Edition

In the town of Twin Peaks, everyone has their secrets but especially Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee). In this prequel to his groundbreaking 1990s television series, David Lynch resurrects the teenager found wrapped in plastic at the beginning of the show, following her through the last week of her life and teasing out the enigmas that surround her murder. Homecoming queen by day and drug-addicted thrill seeker by night, Laura leads a double life that pulls her deeper and deeper into horror as she pieces together the identity of the assailant who has been terrorizing her for years. Nightmarish in its vision of an innocent torn apart by unfathomable forces, Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me is nevertheless one of Lynch’s most humane films, aching with compassion for its tortured heroine a character as enthralling in life as she was in death.

Restored 4K digital transfer, supervised by director David Lynch

7.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack, supervised by Lynch

Alternate original 2.0 surround soundtrack, presented in DTS-HD Master Audio

The Missing Pieces, ninety minutes of deleted and alternate takes from the film, assembled by Lynch

New interview with actor Sheryl Lee

Interviews from 2014 by Lynch with actors Lee, Ray Wise, and Grace Zabriskie

New interviews with Sheryl Lee and composer Angelo Badalamenti

Trailers

PLUS: An interview with Lynch from the 2005 edition of filmmaker and writer Chris Rodley's book Lynch on Lynch

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Region: A

Audio: 7.1 Surround

Runtime: 135

Cast: Chris Isaak | Dana Ashbrook | David Bowie | Eric DaRe | Heather Graham | James Marshall | Kyle MacLachlan | Madchen Amick | Miguel Ferrer | Moira Kelly | Pamela Gidley | Peggy Lipton | Phoebe Augustine | Ray Wise | Sheryl Lee

Directors: David Lynch

