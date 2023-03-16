Strange Behavior Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Tangerine Dream CD

- Cast: Arthur Dignam | Beryl Te Wiata | Bill Condon | Charles Lane | Dan Shor | Dey Young | Elizabeth Cheshire | Fiona Lewis | Jim Boelsen | Louise Fletcher | Marc McClure | Michael Murphy | Scott Brady
- Directors: Michael Laughlin
- Composers: Tangerine Dream
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Lines: Pop Fetish
- Formats: CD
- Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Mystery
- Studios: BSX Music
- Original Release Date: November 13, 1981
- Product Release Date: May 6, 2022
- Rating: r
BSX Records presents the original motion picture soundtrack release of STRANGE BEHAVIOR aka DEAD KIDS (1981) with music composed by Tangerine Dream. Michael Murphy (MANHATTAN), Dan Shor (BILL & TED’S EXCELLENT ADVENTURE) and Fiona Lewis (THE FURY) star in this grisly saga of bizarre experiments, butchered teens, New Zealand doubling for suburban Illinois, and a killer in a Tor Johnson mask.
Specifications
- Number of Discs:1
