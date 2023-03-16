Share Page Support Us
Strange Behavior Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Tangerine Dream CD

Strange Behavior Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Tangerine Dream CD
Strange Behavior Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Tangerine Dream CD
BSX Records presents the original motion picture soundtrack release of STRANGE BEHAVIOR aka DEAD KIDS (1981) with music composed by Tangerine Dream. Michael Murphy (MANHATTAN), Dan Shor (BILL & TED’S EXCELLENT ADVENTURE) and Fiona Lewis (THE FURY) star in this grisly saga of bizarre experiments, butchered teens, New Zealand doubling for suburban Illinois, and a killer in a Tor Johnson mask.

