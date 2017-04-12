The Fly Original Soundtrack Album Limited Edition Lenticular 3D Cover

View larger $29.98 $27.00 - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock





Vinyl SKU: 170413-64470-1

UPC: 030206668858

Weight: 0.15 lbs

Condition: New

View All: David Cronenberg items

Product Types: Products | Music

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space

Formats: Vinyl

Genres: Fantasy | Horror | Science Fiction | Thriller

Studio: Varese Sarabande

Original U.S. Release: August 15, 1986

Item Release Date: January 20, 2017

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The 30th anniversary pressing on ‘Teleporter Fog Green’ vinyl with Lenticular (image-shifting) cover depicting Brundle’s early transition to The Fly. Limited to 2000 copies. David Cronenberg’s 1986 sci-fi thriller was transformative for the film’s lead character, the career of its star Jeff Goldblum, and the makeup effects industry which awarded the film an Academy Award. Composer Howard Shore scored nearly all of Cronenberg’s films, and most recently is known for his work on the Lord of the Rings movies.

Playlists

Cast: Geena Davis | George Chuvalo | Jeff Goldblum | John Getz | Joy Boushel | Leslie Carlson | Michael Copeman

Directors: David Cronenberg

Related Items

Categories

Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Fantasy | Featured | Horror | Music | Science Fiction | Thriller | Throwback Space | Varese Sarabande | Vinyl