The Fly Original Soundtrack Album Limited Edition Lenticular 3D Cover

Details
The 30th anniversary pressing on ‘Teleporter Fog Green’ vinyl with Lenticular (image-shifting) cover depicting Brundle’s early transition to The Fly. Limited to 2000 copies. David Cronenberg’s 1986 sci-fi thriller was transformative for the film’s lead character, the career of its star Jeff Goldblum, and the makeup effects industry which awarded the film an Academy Award. Composer Howard Shore scored nearly all of Cronenberg’s films, and most recently is known for his work on the Lord of the Rings movies.
Playlists
- Main Title by: Howard Shore
- Plasma Pool by: Howard Shore
- The Last Visit by: Howard Shore
- Stathis Enters by: Howard Shore
- The Phone Call by: Howard Shore
- Seth Goes Through by: Howard Shore
- Ronnie Comes Back by: Howard Shore
- The Jump by: Howard Shore
- Particle Magazine by: Howard Shore
- The Armwrestle by: Howard Shore
- Ronnie's Visit by: Howard Shore
- The Stairs by: Howard Shore
- The Fingernails by: Howard Shore
- Baboon Teleportation by: Howard Shore
- The Creature by: Howard Shore
- Steak Montage by: Howard Shore
- The Maggot / Fly Graphic by: Howard Shore
- Success With Baboon by: Howard Shore
- The Ultimate Family by: Howard Shore
- The Finale by: Howard Shore
Cast: Geena Davis | George Chuvalo | Jeff Goldblum | John Getz | Joy Boushel | Leslie Carlson | Michael Copeman
Directors: David Cronenberg
