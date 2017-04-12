Twitter
The Fly Original Soundtrack Album Limited Edition Lenticular 3D Cover

$29.98

$27.00


2 in stock


VinylSKU: 170413-64470-1
UPC: 030206668858
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: New

View All: David Cronenberg  items
Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Fantasy | Horror | Science Fiction | Thriller
Studio: Varese Sarabande
Original U.S. Release: August 15, 1986
Item Release Date: January 20, 2017
Rating: R
Details

The 30th anniversary pressing on ‘Teleporter Fog Green’ vinyl with Lenticular (image-shifting) cover depicting Brundle’s early transition to The Fly. Limited to 2000 copies. David Cronenberg’s 1986 sci-fi thriller was transformative for the film’s lead character, the career of its star Jeff Goldblum, and the makeup effects industry which awarded the film an Academy Award. Composer Howard Shore scored nearly all of Cronenberg’s films, and most recently is known for his work on the Lord of the Rings movies.

Playlists

Cast: Geena Davis | George Chuvalo | Jeff Goldblum | John Getz | Joy Boushel | Leslie Carlson | Michael Copeman
Directors: David Cronenberg

Categories

Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Fantasy | Featured | Horror | Music | Science Fiction | Thriller | Throwback Space | Varese Sarabande | Vinyl

