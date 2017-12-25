Wolfen Blu-ray

View larger $21.99 $18.99 - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock





Blu-ray SKU: 171225-69128-1

UPC: 888574281564

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space

Formats: Blu-ray

Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Monster Movies | Suspense | Thrillers

Studio: Warner Bros.

Original U.S. Release: June 24, 1981

Item Release Date: June 2, 2017

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

A real-estate tycoon, his coke-binging wife and a slum wino have something grisly in common: They’re the latest victims in a series of random murders. A veteran NYPD detective soon suspects the killings may be supernatural and deliberate – ages-old beings of cunning intelligence and incredible power defending their turf from the encroachments of humankind. Using a Steadicam camera and Louma crane to simulate the predators’ perspectives. director Michael Wadleigh (Woodstock) achieves a remarkable blend of New York City mystery and menace not captured on film before. With deft performances by Albert Finney, Gregory Hines, Diane Venora and Edward James Olmos, Wolfen is a full-fanged, full-throttle horror ride.

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 114

Subtitles: English SDH

Language: English

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio

Cast: Albert Finney | Anne Marie Pohtamo | Dehl Berti | Diane Venora | Dick O'Neill | Edward James Olmos | Gregory Hines | James Tolkan | Peter Michael Goetz | Reginald VelJohnson | Tom Noonan

Directors: Michael Wadleigh

Project Name: Wolfen

Related Items

Categories

Blu-ray | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Horror | Monster Movies | Movies & TV | Suspense | Thrillers | Throwback Space | Warner Bros.