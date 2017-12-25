Wolfen Blu-ray

$21.99
$18.99
UPC: 888574281564
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Monster Movies | Suspense | Thrillers
Studio: Warner Bros.
Original U.S. Release: June 24, 1981
Item Release Date: June 2, 2017
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
A real-estate tycoon, his coke-binging wife and a slum wino have something grisly in common: They’re the latest victims in a series of random murders. A veteran NYPD detective soon suspects the killings may be supernatural and deliberate – ages-old beings of cunning intelligence and incredible power defending their turf from the encroachments of humankind. Using a Steadicam camera and Louma crane to simulate the predators’ perspectives. director Michael Wadleigh (Woodstock) achieves a remarkable blend of New York City mystery and menace not captured on film before. With deft performances by Albert Finney, Gregory Hines, Diane Venora and Edward James Olmos, Wolfen is a full-fanged, full-throttle horror ride.
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 114
- Subtitles: English SDH
- Language: English
- Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio
Cast: Albert Finney | Anne Marie Pohtamo | Dehl Berti | Diane Venora | Dick O'Neill | Edward James Olmos | Gregory Hines | James Tolkan | Peter Michael Goetz | Reginald VelJohnson | Tom Noonan
Directors: Michael Wadleigh
Project Name: Wolfen
Related Items
Categories
Blu-ray | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Horror | Monster Movies | Movies & TV | Suspense | Thrillers | Throwback Space | Warner Bros.