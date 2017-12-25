Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

The Hidden Blu-ray

The Hidden Blu-ray
View larger

$21.99

$18.99


2 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 171225-69135-1
UPC: 888574535537
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Cinema | Horror | Romance | Science Fiction | Thrillers
Studio: New Line Cinema | Warner Bros.
Original U.S. Release: October 30, 1987
Item Release Date: October 3, 2017
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Something hideous is changing law-abiding citizens into monstrous, hyperviolent psychopaths. Now, only Kyle MacLachlan (Dune, Twin Peaks) and Michael Nouri (Flashdance) can halt the terrifying rampage of The Hidden! A series of bizarre, inexplicable robberies and murders have L.A. police detective Tom Beck (Nouri) totally baffled. And it doesn’t help when mysterious FBI agent Lloyd Gallagher (MacLachlan) tells him that a demonic extraterrestrial creature is invading the bodies of innocent victims – and transforming them into inhuman killers with an unearthly fondness for heavy-metal music, red Ferraris and unspeakable violence! It’s a spine-chilling, high-velocity sci-fi thriller from the makers of A Nightmare on Elm Street.

Special Features

  • Commentary by Director Jack Sholder and Tim Hunter
  • Special Effects Production Footage Narrated by Jack Sholder
  • Original Theatrical Trailer

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Language: English
  • Runtime: 97
  • Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio
  • Subtitles: English SDH

Cast: Chris Mulkey | Clarence Felder | Claudia Christian | Clu Gulager | Ed O'Ross | Frank Renzulli | Katherine Cannon | Kyle MacLachlan | Larry Cedar | Lin Shaye | Michael Nouri | Richard Brooks
Directors: Jack Sholder
Project Name: The Hidden

Related Items

Demons Limited Synapse Steelbook Edition
Night of the Living Dead 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress 24 x 36 inch Anime Series Poster
Munchkin: Deadpool Just Deadpool Card Set
The Marvel Vault: A Visual History Updated Hardcover Book
HR Giger Museum Li 2 3D Heads 36 x 24 Inch Poster
Alan Howarth – Assault On Precinct 13 & Dark Star Limited Edition Music from the Motion Pictures
Bruce Lee Double Nunchucks Stance Short Sleeve Apparel
Ruby Ridge: American Experience DVD
The Fly Japanese Movie Theater Official Souvenir Program David Cronenberg & Jeff Goldblum (1986)

Categories

Action | Blu-ray | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Horror | Movies & TV | New Line Cinema | Romance | Science Fiction | Thrillers | Throwback Space | Warner Bros.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *