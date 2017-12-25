The Hidden Blu-ray

$21.99
$18.99
UPC: 888574535537
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Cinema | Horror | Romance | Science Fiction | Thrillers
Studio: New Line Cinema | Warner Bros.
Original U.S. Release: October 30, 1987
Item Release Date: October 3, 2017
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Something hideous is changing law-abiding citizens into monstrous, hyperviolent psychopaths. Now, only Kyle MacLachlan (Dune, Twin Peaks) and Michael Nouri (Flashdance) can halt the terrifying rampage of The Hidden! A series of bizarre, inexplicable robberies and murders have L.A. police detective Tom Beck (Nouri) totally baffled. And it doesn’t help when mysterious FBI agent Lloyd Gallagher (MacLachlan) tells him that a demonic extraterrestrial creature is invading the bodies of innocent victims – and transforming them into inhuman killers with an unearthly fondness for heavy-metal music, red Ferraris and unspeakable violence! It’s a spine-chilling, high-velocity sci-fi thriller from the makers of A Nightmare on Elm Street.
Special Features
- Commentary by Director Jack Sholder and Tim Hunter
- Special Effects Production Footage Narrated by Jack Sholder
- Original Theatrical Trailer
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Language: English
- Runtime: 97
- Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio
- Subtitles: English SDH
Cast: Chris Mulkey | Clarence Felder | Claudia Christian | Clu Gulager | Ed O'Ross | Frank Renzulli | Katherine Cannon | Kyle MacLachlan | Larry Cedar | Lin Shaye | Michael Nouri | Richard Brooks
Directors: Jack Sholder
Project Name: The Hidden
Related Items
Categories
Action | Blu-ray | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Horror | Movies & TV | New Line Cinema | Romance | Science Fiction | Thrillers | Throwback Space | Warner Bros.