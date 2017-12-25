The Hidden Blu-ray

View larger $21.99 $18.99 - Select Qty - 1 2

Details

Something hideous is changing law-abiding citizens into monstrous, hyperviolent psychopaths. Now, only Kyle MacLachlan (Dune, Twin Peaks) and Michael Nouri (Flashdance) can halt the terrifying rampage of The Hidden! A series of bizarre, inexplicable robberies and murders have L.A. police detective Tom Beck (Nouri) totally baffled. And it doesn’t help when mysterious FBI agent Lloyd Gallagher (MacLachlan) tells him that a demonic extraterrestrial creature is invading the bodies of innocent victims – and transforming them into inhuman killers with an unearthly fondness for heavy-metal music, red Ferraris and unspeakable violence! It’s a spine-chilling, high-velocity sci-fi thriller from the makers of A Nightmare on Elm Street.

Special Features

Commentary by Director Jack Sholder and Tim Hunter

Special Effects Production Footage Narrated by Jack Sholder

Original Theatrical Trailer

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Language: English

Runtime: 97

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio

Subtitles: English SDH

Cast: Chris Mulkey | Clarence Felder | Claudia Christian | Clu Gulager | Ed O'Ross | Frank Renzulli | Katherine Cannon | Kyle MacLachlan | Larry Cedar | Lin Shaye | Michael Nouri | Richard Brooks

Directors: Jack Sholder

Project Name: The Hidden

