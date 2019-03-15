Stargate Universe SGU: The Complete Final Season 5-Disc DVD Edition

$14.99
$7.99
UPC: 883904242802
Part No: M124280
Weight: 0.14 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: DVD
Genres: Drama | Science Fiction | Television
Studio: MGM | Twentieth Century Fox
Item Release Date: May 31, 2011
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
The Destiny continues its journey through the Universe, while its crew suffers from a lack of supplies and no knowledge of its final destination. Struggling to control the ships systems, tempers and personalities of the crew clash. Facing uncharted space and enemies who would take the ship by force, the Destiny crew persevere in their struggle to stay alive and find a way home.
Special Features
- Interviews with the cast of SG-U
- Behind the scenes featurettes including Deconstructing Destiny
- Audio commentaries by cast and producers on all episodes
- Pitches: A Journey of Friendship and Discovery
- Behind the Season 2 finale - Gauntlet
- Plus Much More
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 5
- Audio: 5.1 Dolby
- Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1
- Runtime: 880
- Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish, French
- Region: 1
Cast: Brian J. Smith | Louis Ferreira | Robert Carlyle
Project Name: Stargate Universe
Related Items
Categories
Drama | DVD | MGM | Movies & TV | Science Fiction | Television | Twentieth Century Fox