Stargate Universe SGU: The Complete Final Season 5-Disc DVD Edition

Item Release Date: May 31, 2011

Rating: NR

The Destiny continues its journey through the Universe, while its crew suffers from a lack of supplies and no knowledge of its final destination. Struggling to control the ships systems, tempers and personalities of the crew clash. Facing uncharted space and enemies who would take the ship by force, the Destiny crew persevere in their struggle to stay alive and find a way home.

Interviews with the cast of SG-U

Behind the scenes featurettes including Deconstructing Destiny

Audio commentaries by cast and producers on all episodes

Pitches: A Journey of Friendship and Discovery

Behind the Season 2 finale - Gauntlet

Plus Much More

Number of Discs: 5

Audio: 5.1 Dolby

Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1

Runtime: 880

Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish, French

Region: 1

Cast: Brian J. Smith | Louis Ferreira | Robert Carlyle

Project Name: Stargate Universe

