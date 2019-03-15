Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Stargate Universe SGU: The Complete Final Season 5-Disc DVD Edition

Stargate Universe SGU: The Complete Final Season 5-Disc DVD Edition
View larger

$14.99

$7.99


1 in stock


DVDSKU: 190315-77515-1
UPC: 883904242802
Part No: M124280
Weight: 0.14 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: DVD
Genres: Drama | Science Fiction | Television
Studio: MGM | Twentieth Century Fox
Item Release Date: May 31, 2011
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Destiny continues its journey through the Universe, while its crew suffers from a lack of supplies and no knowledge of its final destination. Struggling to control the ships systems, tempers and personalities of the crew clash. Facing uncharted space and enemies who would take the ship by force, the Destiny crew persevere in their struggle to stay alive and find a way home.

Special Features

  • Interviews with the cast of SG-U
  • Behind the scenes featurettes including Deconstructing Destiny
  • Audio commentaries by cast and producers on all episodes
  • Pitches: A Journey of Friendship and Discovery
  • Behind the Season 2 finale - Gauntlet
  • Plus Much More

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 5
  • Audio: 5.1 Dolby
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1
  • Runtime: 880
  • Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish, French
  • Region: 1

Cast: Brian J. Smith | Louis Ferreira | Robert Carlyle
Project Name: Stargate Universe

Related Items

The Hunger Games: Songs from District 12 and Beyond Soundtrack Album
Yahtzee: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2 Edition with Groot Vinyl Figure
Star Wars Hot Wheels Character Cars R2-D2 and C-3PO
Bride Of Re-Animator Director Approved Special Edition Blu-ray + DVD Combo
The Art and Making of Alien: Covenant
Star Wars Hot Wheels Car Ships Millennium Falcon V2
The Art of Star Wars: The Last Jedi Hardcover Edition
Funko POP Animation Space Ghost #122 Vinyl Action Figure
Nightwing Leap 24 x 36 inch Comics Poster
HR Giger Museum Li 2 3D Heads 36 x 24 Inch Poster

Categories

Drama | DVD | MGM | Movies & TV | Science Fiction | Television | Twentieth Century Fox

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *