Bonobo – Migration Album CD

UPC: 5054429005714
Part No: ZENCD236
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Formats: CD
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Studio: Ninja Tune
Item Release Date: January 13, 2017
Details
Simon Green aka Bonobo returns with his sixth album, the masterful, magisterial “Migration” – a record which cements his place in the very highest echelons of electronic music and beyond. By turns lush, manic, beautiful,melancholy, joyful, packed with both emotion and technical skill, this is perhaps his most ambitious attempt yet to capture the very textures of human existence in his work, as Green says of the broad dynamics on the album, “Life has highs, lows, loud and quiet moments, beautiful ones and ugly ones. Music is a reflection of life.”
Playlists
- Migration by: Bonobo | Simon Green
5:27
- Break Apart by: Bonobo | Rhye | Simon Green
4:34
- Outlier by: Bonobo | Simon Green
7:55
- Grains by: Bonobo | Simon Green
4:28
- Second Sun by: Bonobo | Simon Green
3:43
- Surface by: Bonobo | Nicole Miglis | Simon Green
4:11
- Bambro Koyo Ganda by: Bonobo | Innov Gnawa | Simon Green
5:02
- Kerala by: Bonobo | Simon Green
3:57
- Ontario by: Bonobo | Simon Green
3:52
- No Reason by: Bonobo | Nick Murphy | Simon Green
7:29
- 7th Sevens by: Bonobo | Simon Green
5:07
- Figures by: Bonobo | Simon Green
6:08
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 61:53
Composers: Bonobo
Contributors: Innov Gnawa | Nick Murphy | Nicole Miglis | Rhye
