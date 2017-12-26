Twitter
Bonobo – Migration Album CD
$11.99

$10.98


1 in stock


CDSKU: 171226-69137-1
UPC: 5054429005714
Part No: ZENCD236
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Formats: CD
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Studio: Ninja Tune
Item Release Date: January 13, 2017
Details

Simon Green aka Bonobo returns with his sixth album, the masterful, magisterial “Migration” – a record which cements his place in the very highest echelons of electronic music and beyond. By turns lush, manic, beautiful,melancholy, joyful, packed with both emotion and technical skill, this is perhaps his most ambitious attempt yet to capture the very textures of human existence in his work, as Green says of the broad dynamics on the album, “Life has highs, lows, loud and quiet moments, beautiful ones and ugly ones. Music is a reflection of life.”

Playlists

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 61:53


Composers: Bonobo
Contributors: Innov Gnawa | Nick Murphy | Nicole Miglis | Rhye

Related Items

Categories

CD | Featured | Music & Spoken Word | Music Videos | Musical | Ninja Tune | The Museum of Fantastic Art

