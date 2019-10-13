Share Page Support Us
Led Zeppelin 1 by Led Zeppelin Album CD

Led Zeppelin 1 by Led Zeppelin Album CD
View larger

$8.99

$4.97


1 in stock


CDSKU: 191013-79408-1
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Led Zeppelin
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: CD
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Studio: Atlantic Records
Item Release Date: June 21, 1994


Details

Led Zeppelin 1 by Led Zeppelin Album CD. The album that got it all started, with such hallowed tracks as Communication Breakdown; Dazed and Confused; How Many More Times; Good Times, Bad Times and more.

  1. Good Times Bad Times
  2. Babe I’m Gonna Leave You
  3. You Shook Me
  4. Dazed and Confused
  5. Your Time Is Gonna Come
  6. Black Mountain Side
  7. Communication Breakdown
  8. I Can’t Quit You Baby
  9. How Many More Times

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1


Artists: Led Zeppelin

