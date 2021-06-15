How to Stuff a Wild Bikini (1965) Set of 2 Original 10×8 inch Press Publicity Photos [H21]

- Cast: Alberta Nelson | Annette Funicello | Arthur Julian | Beverly Adams | Bobbie Shaw Chance | Brian Donlevy | Buster Keaton | Dwayne Hickman | Harvey Lembeck | Irene Tsu | Jody McCrea | John Ashley | Len Lesser | Marianne Gaba
- Directors: William Asher
- Project Name How to Stuff a Wild Bikini
- Product Types: Press Photos | Originals
- Genres: Comedy | Musical
- Studios: American International Pictures
- Original Release Date: July 14, 1965
- Rating: NR
- More: Annette Funicello
How to Stuff a Wild Bikini Set of 2 Original 8×10 inch Press Publicity Photos, John Ashley, Linda Bent and Jody McCrea.
Item has bends and wear. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Size: 10x8 in
