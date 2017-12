Cinematic Orchestra – Remixes 1998-2000

View larger $13.99 $12.88 - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock





CD SKU: 171226-69139-1

UPC: 5021392228129

Part No: ZENCD050

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Formats: CD

Genres: Music Videos | Musical

Studio: Ninja Tune

Item Release Date: June 5, 2009

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This hypnotic release features a collection of remixes from this intelligent British Electronic outfit led by Jason Swinscoe. Remixes 1998-2000 includes seven reconfigurations of Electronica gems from the likes of Kenji Eno, DJ Krust, and Piero Umilani. Atop their own core sound of bass, drums, and keyboards, the band deftly mixes in samples from the original tracks. The result is a loose-sounding mix of lengthy wide-screen pieces, which conjure up thoughts of Henry Mancini, John Barry, Jah Wobble, DJ Spooky, Herbie Hancock, and King Tubby.

Playlists

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1



Composers: Cinematic Orchestra

Contributors: DJ Krust | Faze Action | Kenji Eno | Les Gammas | Nils Petter Molvaer | Piero Umiliani | Tom Tyler

Related Items

Categories

CD | Featured | Music & Spoken Word | Music Videos | Musical | Ninja Tune | The Museum of Fantastic Art