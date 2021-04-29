Vibe Magazine (Dec 1993 / Jan 1994) Rosie Perez Cover [R04]

- Publication Vibe Magazine
Vibe Magazine (Dec 1993 / Jan 1994) Rosie Perez Cover. Jodeci, Queen Latifah, Scarface, Babyface, Charlie Brown, Eazy-E, Dr. Dre, Me’Shell, Heather Hunter, Sandra Bernhard, Paul Mooney.
Item has wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.
