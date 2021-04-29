Share Page Support Us
Vibe Magazine (Dec 1993 / Jan 1994) Rosie Perez Cover [R04]

Vibe Magazine (Dec 1993 / Jan 1994) Rosie Perez Cover [R04]
$59.99
$43.97
1 in stock
SKU: 210429-86786-1
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Vibe Magazine (Dec 1993 / Jan 1994) Rosie Perez Cover. Jodeci, Queen Latifah, Scarface, Babyface, Charlie Brown, Eazy-E, Dr. Dre, Me’Shell, Heather Hunter, Sandra Bernhard, Paul Mooney.

Item has wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.

