- Original Release Date: March 15, 1956
Rex Harrison, Julie Andrews My Fair Lady Original Broadway Cast Album Vinyl (1956). The cast included Julie Andrews as Eliza Doolittle, Rex Harrison as Henry Higgins, Stanley Holloway as Alfred P. Doolittle, Robert Coote as Colonel Hugh Pickering, Cathleen Nesbitt as Mrs. Higgins, John Michael King as Freddy Eynsford-Hill, Philippa Bevans as Mrs. Pearce, and Christopher Hewett as Zoltan Karpathy.
Item has wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.
