Legend of the Wu-Tang: Wu-Tang Clan's Greatest Hits Compilation Album
Legend of the Wu-Tang: Wu-Tang Clan’s Greatest Hits Compilation Album
Legend of the Wu-Tang: Wu-Tang Clan’s Greatest Hits Compilation Album

Item Release Date: October 26, 2004
This album features the first-ever greatest hits compilation by one of hip-hop’s most legendary groups. The CD includes hits from all Wu-Tang albums. The 16 tracks include rare remixes & material previously available exclusively on compilations & soundtracks.

Groundbreaking rap group Wu-Tang Clan created a hip hop revolution in sound and sentiment. Their esoteric, street-based rhymes and bone-crushing beats redirected New York hip hop from the clubs to the street corner. The prolific collective has churned out no less than three platinum albums, one gold disc, and more than twenty solo records. Legend of the Wu-Tang: Wu-Tang Clan’s Greatest Hits features hits from all four Wu-Tang Clan albums, three tracks previously available only on compilations or soundtracks, as well as two rare mixes.

  • Number of Discs: 1

