Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Sports Collectors Digest (Dec 6, 1996) Derek Jeter Baseball Newspaper Cover W27

Sports Collectors Digest (Dec 6, 1996) Derek Jeter Baseball Newspaper Cover W27
View larger
$10.05
$8.97
See Options

1 in stock
newsp
SKU: 220430-101110-1
Weight: 0.8 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Sports Collectors Digest Voice for Hobby, The Hobby’s oldest and largest publication. Volume 23, No. 49 842nd Issue. (Dec 6, 1996) Derek Jeter Baseball Newspaper Cover. This week Issues and Answers, 10 ways Lincensors can help in the Growth of The Card industry.

Explore More...

Related Items

Entertainment Weekly Magazine (September 24, 2004) Star Wars Secrets of the New DVD [86131]
The Shining Painted Montage 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
A Swinging Big Band Christmas Music Performed by London Music Works
Funko POP Star Wars: The Force Awakens Finn John Boyega Vinyl Bobble-Head #59
The Stylist Special Edition Blu-ray + Soundtrack CD with Slipcover & Collector’s Booklet
Being Human The Complete Third Season 4-Blu-ray Box Set
Life Magazine (July 7, 1972) George McGovern Self-Portrait Cover [J98]
Life Magazine (Sep 22, 1972) Frank Shorter The Haywire Olympics [F46]
The World Wars: The Complete History of WWI and WWII 12-Disc DVD Box Set
Adweek Magazine (September 8, 2014) Michael Strahan, Carmelo Anthony [9124]
newspSKU: 220430-101110-1
Weight: 0.8 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.