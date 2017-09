Enter the Wu-Tang: 36 Chambers – Wu-Tang Clan [Explicit Lyrics]

View larger $11.99 $7.89 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5

5 in stock





CD SKU: 170814-67080-1

UPC: 078636633626

Part No: 66336-2

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: New

View All: RZA items

Product Types: Products | Music

Lines: Cult Flavor

Formats: CD

Genres: Blaxploitation | Cult Cinema | Drama | Music Videos | Musical

Studio: BMG

Item Release Date: November 9, 1993

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Enter the Wu-Tang: 36 Chambers is the seminal debut album from 1993 by Wu-Tang Clan – one of Hip Hop’s all-time masterpieces. The album includes the track “Bring Da Ruckus.”

Playlists

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Related Items

Categories

Blaxploitation | BMG | CD | Cult Cinema | Cult Flavor | Drama | Music | Music Videos | Musical