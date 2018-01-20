Ocean’s Eleven Widescreen Edition DVD

Twitter
$6.99

$2.90


1 in stock


DVDSKU: 180117-69692-1
UPC: 085392263424
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Brad Pitt | Matt Damon
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: DVD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comedy | Crime | Cult Cinema | Remakes | Thrillers
Studio: Warner Bros.
Original U.S. Release: December 7, 2001
Rating: PG-13
Details

Danny Ocean likes his chances. All he asks is that his handpicked squad of 10 grifters and cons play the game like they have nothing to lose. If all goes right, the payoff will be a fat $150 million. Divided by 11. You do the math.

The item is in very good condition, with slight wear on the case from storage. One side of the case closure is loose and the disc has a few smudges on it.

Special Features

  • Audio Commentary: Feature-length audio commentary with stars Matt Damon, Brad Pitt and Andy Garcia Feature-length audio commentary with director Steven Soderbergh and screenwriter Ted Griffin
    DVD ROM Features: DVD-ROM enabled - "In or Out" Game and web links
    Documentaries: Behind-the-scenes documentary HBO First Look: "The Making Of Ocean's Eleven" Behind-the-scenes documentary: "The Look Of the Con," an inside look at the fashion in Ocean's Eleven
    Interactive Menus
    Scene Access
    Theatrical Trailer

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Audio: Dolby Digital 5.1
  • Runtime: 117
  • Region: 1

Cast: Bernie Mac | Brad Pitt | Casey Affleck | Don Cheadle | Eddie Jemison | Elliott Gould | George Clooney | Julia Roberts | Matt Damon | Paul L. Nolan
Directors: Steven Soderbergh
Project Name: Ocean's Eleven

