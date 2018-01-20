Lost Boys: The Thirst DVD

$19.95
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Details
The Frog Brothers Are Back For Blood!
As the lost boys and girls of San Cazador prepare to party under the Blood Moon, an alpha vampire conspires to turn these unsuspecting ravers into an army of undead. The only thing that stands between him and the annihilation of the entire human race is the infamous vampire fighting Frog Brothers. Armed with double-barrel holy water balloon launchers and multi-arrow crossbows, Edgar (Corey Feldman) and Alan Frog (Jamison Newlander) join forces to kick some blood-sucker butt in this latest high-energy, action packed adventure in the Lost Boys franchise.
The item is in great shape, with a few scratches on the case and small smudges on the disc.
Special Features
- Charisma Carpenter Hosts The Art of Seduction: Vampire Lore
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Region: 1
- Runtime: 81
- Audio: Dolby Digital Surround 5.1
- Aspect Ratio: Widescreen
Cast: Casey B. Dolan | Corey Feldman | Corey Haim | Jamison Newlander | Joe Vaz | Matthew Dylan Roberts | Tanit Phoenix Copley
Directors: Dario Piana
: Lost Boys: The Thirst
