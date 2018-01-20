Lost Boys: The Thirst DVD

DVD SKU: 180118-69742-1

UPC: 883929126743

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Corey Feldman | Corey Haim items

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Flavor

Formats: DVD

Genres: Action | Adventure | Comedy | Horror | Sequels

Studio: Warner Bros.

Original U.S. Release: October 12, 2010

Item Release Date: October 12, 2010

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Frog Brothers Are Back For Blood!

As the lost boys and girls of San Cazador prepare to party under the Blood Moon, an alpha vampire conspires to turn these unsuspecting ravers into an army of undead. The only thing that stands between him and the annihilation of the entire human race is the infamous vampire fighting Frog Brothers. Armed with double-barrel holy water balloon launchers and multi-arrow crossbows, Edgar (Corey Feldman) and Alan Frog (Jamison Newlander) join forces to kick some blood-sucker butt in this latest high-energy, action packed adventure in the Lost Boys franchise.

The item is in great shape, with a few scratches on the case and small smudges on the disc.

Special Features

Charisma Carpenter Hosts The Art of Seduction: Vampire Lore

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Region: 1

Runtime: 81

Audio: Dolby Digital Surround 5.1

Aspect Ratio: Widescreen

Cast: Casey B. Dolan | Corey Feldman | Corey Haim | Jamison Newlander | Joe Vaz | Matthew Dylan Roberts | Tanit Phoenix Copley

Directors: Dario Piana

: Lost Boys: The Thirst

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Comedy | Cult Flavor | DVD | Featured | Horror | Movies & TV | Sequels | Warner Bros.