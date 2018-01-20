Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Penitentiary 2 Twentieth Anniversary Special Edition DVD (2002)

Penitentiary 2 Twentieth Anniversary Special Edition DVD (2002)
View larger
Penitentiary 2 Twentieth Anniversary Special Edition DVD (2002)
Penitentiary 2 Twentieth Anniversary Special Edition DVD (2002)
Penitentiary 2 Twentieth Anniversary Special Edition DVD (2002)
Penitentiary 2 Twentieth Anniversary Special Edition DVD (2002)
Penitentiary 2 Twentieth Anniversary Special Edition DVD (2002)

$24.99

$8.99


1 in stock


DVDSKU: 180118-69735-1
UPC: 000799103623
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Ernie Hudson  items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Formats: DVD
Genres: Action | Blaxploitation | Crime | Cult Cinema | Drama | Grindhouse Films | Sequels | Sport | Thrillers
Studio: Xenon Pictures
Original U.S. Release: April 2, 1982
Item Release Date: February 5, 2002
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This sequel to the urban masterpiece Penitentiary, written and directed by pioneering independent Jamaa Fanakaa, may have garnered comparisons to Rocky. However its unsentimental look at urban life, ultra-violent fight scenes, and elements of 1980’s kitsch make it a perennial classic that stands alone.

The item is in very good shape, with slight wear on the case from storage. The disc is in great shape.

Special Features

  • Chapter Selection
  • Original Trailer
  • Original Production Stills and Outtakes
  • Restored 1.85:1 Transfer
  • Animated Menus
  • Commentary from Legendary Filmmaker Jamaa Fanaka

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 99

Cast: Ernie Hudson | Glynn Turman | Leon Isaac Kennedy | Mr. T | Peggy Blow
Directors: Jamaa Fanaka
Project Name: Penitentiary 2

Related Items

Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles Original Television Soundtrack Music by Bear McCreary
Justice League – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music by Danny Elfman
The Silence of the Lambs Original Motion Picture Score CD (Import)
Airport 1975 The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album CD (Import)
Ennio Morricone: Quentin Tarantino Movie Scores – Kill Bill Volume 1, Inglourious Basterds, Death Proof
Black Mama, White Mama
Car Wash Shout Factory Select Edition
Kill Bill Volume 1 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
Corruption Blu-ray + DVD Combo Pack
The Breakfast Club One Sheet 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster

Categories

Action | Blaxploitation | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Drama | DVD | Featured | Grindhouse Films | Movies & TV | Sequels | Sport | Thrillers | Throwback Space | Xenon Pictures

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *