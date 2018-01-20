Penitentiary Twentieth Anniversary Special Edition DVD (2003)

$19.90
$5.90
UPC: 000799103524
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
View All: Leon Isaac Kennedy items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Formats: DVD
Genres: Action | Blaxploitation | Crime | Cult Cinema | Drama | Sport | Thrillers
Studio: Xenon Pictures
Original U.S. Release: December 1, 1979
Item Release Date: March 4, 2003
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
A hitchhiker named Martel Gordone gets in a fight with two bikers over a prostitute, and one of the bikers is killed. Gordone is arrested and sent to prison, where he joins the prison’s boxing team in an effort to secure an early parole and to establish his dominance over the prison’s toughest gang.
The item is in good condition, with a few scratches in the case, along with a small tear in the back of the sleeve. The disc is in great shape with a few small smudges.
Special Features
- Chapter Selection
- Original Trailer
- Original Production Stills and Outtakes
- Restored 1.85:1 Transfer
- Animated Menus
- Commentary by Legendary Filmmaker Jamaa Fanaka
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 99
Cast: Badja Djola | Cepheus Jaxon | Chuck Mitchell | Darrell Keith Harris | Donovan Womack | Dwaine Fobbs | Elijah Mitchell | Floyd 'Wildcat' Chatman | Leon Isaac Kennedy | Wilbur 'Hi-Fi' White
Directors: Jamaa Fanaka
Project Name: Penitentiary
Related Items
Categories
Action | Blaxploitation | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Drama | DVD | Featured | Movies & TV | Sport | Thrillers | Throwback Space | Xenon Pictures