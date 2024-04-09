Psycho Actress Janet Leigh Photo [210906-98]

- Product Types: Photo Prints | Reprint Photo Prints
- This photo print is created with a high-end Epson Stylus Pro 3880 using the highest quality UltraChrome K3 Archival Pigment Inks on Professional Photo Paper.
- Prints are made directly from a super-high resolution scan of the original source negative, unless otherwise noted in the listing description.
- Photo colors may vary slightly due to differences in monitors or device screens.
- Watermark will not appear on your photo.
- This item is sold as a collectible with no rights given or implied. If you believe that this item is in violation of your owned copyright, we ask that you please contact us and submit your copyright for review. Once verified, we will remove the item.
Psycho (1960) actress Janet Leigh is also known for her roles in The Manchurian Candidate (1962), Touch of Evil (1958), The Fog (1980), That Forsyte Woman (1949), Holiday Affair (1949), The Naked Spur (1953), Confidentially Connie (1953), Walking My Baby Back Home (1953), The Black Shield of Falworth (1954), Rogue Cop (1954), Schlitz Playhouse (1951), Bye Bye Birdie (1963), Bob Hope Presents the Chrysler Theatre (1963), The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (1964), Honeymoon with a Stranger (1969), Murder at the World Series (1977), and Tales of the Unexpected (1979).