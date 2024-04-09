Psycho Actress Janet Leigh Photo [210906-98]

View larger $16.47

Psycho (1960) actress Janet Leigh is also known for her roles in The Manchurian Candidate (1962), Touch of Evil (1958), The Fog (1980), That Forsyte Woman (1949), Holiday Affair (1949), The Naked Spur (1953), Confidentially Connie (1953), Walking My Baby Back Home (1953), The Black Shield of Falworth (1954), Rogue Cop (1954), Schlitz Playhouse (1951), Bye Bye Birdie (1963), Bob Hope Presents the Chrysler Theatre (1963), The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (1964), Honeymoon with a Stranger (1969), Murder at the World Series (1977), and Tales of the Unexpected (1979).